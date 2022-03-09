Tekashi 6ix9ine Is Seen Freely Driving Around Sans Security!

Tekashi 6ix9ine is pushing the line. In fact, Mr. TattleTales is in the free world appearing to live his best life. That is right, 6ix9ine is seen driving around sans his security.

Back in April of 2020, the Infamous Informant received his walking papers. However, this came at the expense of many. To date, due to his assistance, several Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods were convicted. Currently, they are still incarcerated.

Regardless of the ramifications, it appears as though the Rap Game is more forgiving than Treyway. In fact, following his release, the “Gooba” entertainer has gone on to make online history. In only one day, his track of the same name, went on to earn nearly 40 million views on YouTube.

Generally speaking, being able to afford a robust security detail is a blessing. Especially, in the case of the Civilian spitter. After, dealing with the Federal government, Tekashi has effectively compromised his credibility.

Naturally, it looks as though his favor may be fading away. Recently, the Rainbow rapper was seen rolling around without the services of a dedicated security detail. Needless to say, in March of 2021, TMZ breaks a story about the Brooklyn artist not paying for security services.

So, are financial issues stalking 6ix9ine? As it stands, demand for him is waning. Be that as it may, the notorious narrator has adopted a Me Versus Everybody attitude. In fact, the “Trollz” spitter seems to embrace a provocative stance.

Above all, Tekashi 6ix9ine faces an uncertain future. Given his previous actions, it may be best for him to remain in prayer and accompanied by a bevvy of bodyguards.