Tommie Lee And Solange’s Son Julez Spark Dating Rumors After Viral Night Out

Tommie Lee and Beyonce’s nephew Julez have sparked a whirlwind of rumors after party footage showed them looking very close.

Tommie Lee has the internet doing double takes after she was spotted looking very comfortable with Julez Smith, the 21 year old son of Solange Knowles. What started as party footage has now turned into one of those Hip-Hop adjacent debates where people argue facts, feelings and timelines all at once.

Here is what we actually know versus what people are assuming.

First, the facts. Video clips circulating online do appear to show the reality TV personality and the young model spending time together during a night out. In one widely shared clip, Tommie can be seen on Julez’s back while the two laugh and appear flirtatious. In another moment that has fueled the chatter, they appear to be kissing or at least extremely close in an intimate way.

There is also video where Julez allegedly says, “Typa s**t you do when you like somebody.” Tommie is also heard calling him “my baby” and complimenting his looks. Those moments are real in the sense that the footage exists and people are reacting to what they see.

Now here is where things move into rumor territory.

Nobody involved has confirmed they are actually dating. No reaction from Solange, but the internet is another story. They are going bonkers.

The age difference. Tommie is 41. Julez is 21. That twenty year gap has become the center of the online debate. Some people say he is a grown man and free to live his life. Others are asking if the reaction would be different if the genders were reversed. That conversation is happening whether anyone likes it or not.

One detail that really sent social media into detective mode is that Tommie is reportedly older than Solange herself. Yowza!

Solange is 39 years young.

For those wondering, Julez is not a random civilian anymore. He has quietly stepped into modeling and fashion circles as he has gotten older, slowly becoming a public figure in his own right instead of just being known as Beyoncé’s nephew. Even the gays love him…or hate him. I will get into that later, perhaps.

So where does that leave us?

Right now this sits exactly where a good rumor lives. There is visual evidence they were together and appeared affectionate. There is zero confirmation they are a couple. Until somebody says something directly, everything beyond what is visible remains speculation.

And honestly, knowing how the internet works, somebody probably will say something soon.