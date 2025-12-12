Tupac’s Soul Can’t Rest Thanks To Rumors

Tupac Shakur’s name is back in the spotlight as new allegations, denials, and viral stories crash into each other decades after his death.

We keep bringing Tupac back over and over. Three decades have passed since he left us, yet somehow his name is still at the center of our conversations. Part of that comes from genuine love and remembrance; the other part is pure drama we claim we don’t want to attach to him. But here we are.

A big reason for this latest wave is the 50 Cent–backed Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning. In it, the filmmakers strongly suggest that Diddy may have had a role in Tupac’s murder. Now, these theories are not new—far from it. They’ve floated around since 1996. But this new push to pin it directly on Diddy is fresh, potentially defamatory, and definitely stirring the pot.

That has ignited a new round of Tupac discourse, and one person stepping into the conversation is journalist Touré, who has deep history with many of these artists. He interviewed Pac and Biggie while they were alive. He has video, notes, timelines…like actual documentation. Folks sometimes dismiss him for not being “Hip-Hop enough,” but the truth is he was there. And he remembers what people actually said.

Touré came forward to debunk the idea that Diddy had anything to do with Pac’s murder. He is not a Diddy supporter, but he felt compelled to speak out. He says outright that the allegation isn’t supported by the evidence and that the documentary never states it outright, though it heavily implies a Diddy–Crips conspiracy. That implication is what has everyone talking.

Then Touré goes even further: he says Suge Knight is the one responsible for Pac’s death. Flat-out. That’s a bold statement, especially because most public figures tiptoe around assigning blame in this case. Whether you agree or not, he said it plainly.

Touré also pushed back on the long-standing theory that Diddy had anything to do with the Quad Studios shooting in New York. As most historians and insiders now acknowledge, street figures surrounding Pac at that time likely orchestrated that setup…people everyone in the scene understood to be dangerous. Biggie reportedly warned Pac about them. And Pac himself, in multiple songs, names the individuals he believed were involved. The narrative that Bad Boy masterminded the attack doesn’t really hold up under scrutiny.

And then… because this is 2025 and nothing stays sacred… 50 Cent decided to inject a little chaos.

He resurfaced a clip from Marlon Wayans talking with Omar Epps. In it, Wayans tells a wild story: Omar Epps fell asleep with his mouth and eyes wide open, and Tupac walked over and allegedly pulled out his genitalia and placed them near Epps’ mouth as a joke while the room erupted in laughter.

Now listen—this is obviously a funny, ridiculous, locker-room story. But it also paints a picture of Tupac that a lot of fans may not want or need to visualize. The man isn’t here to respond. Context is missing. Intention is missing. And honestly, this might be one of those stories we didn’t need to know at all. True or not, it’s the kind of tale that can shift public perception in ways that don’t benefit anyone.

At the end of the day, Tupac deserves clarity, truth, and honor—not constant recycling of half-truths, implications, and sensational anecdotes. Remembering him should not mean resurrecting him to be dragged into every new wave of controversy.