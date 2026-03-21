Tyler Perry Isn’t Dating Hot Atlanta Housewife

Tyler Perry and Marlo Hampton became the latest victims of AI after a fake kissing photo sparked a romance that sources say never existed.

AI strikes again. We. Are. Cooked.

Tyler Perry might want AI for his studios, but his real life is off limits.

The billionaire filmmaker found his name trending alongside Real Housewives of Atlanta personality Marlo Hampton after a suspicious photo started circulating online that appeared to show the two sharing an intimate kiss.

The only problem is simple. None of it was real.

According to media personality and site friend Loren LoRosa, the viral image was completely fabricated through artificial intelligence. The real photo that sparked the confusion actually came from the Sea Salt SoulFull Sunday Gospel Brunch on March 15, where the two were simply photographed together in a normal setting. Shout out to another pal of ours, Freddy-O, who took the original image. Fiction took over.

Tyler Perry IS NOT dating Marlo Hampton (formerly of Real Housewives of ATL) .. that photo of them kissing is FAKE.. AI strikes again. pic.twitter.com/0HqM7TIOLj — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) March 20, 2026

One social caption that helped fuel the narrative read: “Tyler Perry spotted with his new girlfriend.” That was all it took – a mess.

Sources close to the situation say Perry and Hampton did not even know each other prior to that public event. I know he is mad.

Why? TP has always been guarded about his personal life. His most notable relationship was with filmmaker Gelila Bekele, whom he dated from 2007 until their split in 2020. The two share a son and have remained on good terms. “I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like,” he once said.

Meanwhile, Hampton has had her own share of dating headline, but TP isn’t one of the suitors. She may be with chef Scotley Innis. But we do not care about that over here.

Interestingly, this rumor arrives while Perry is dealing with a $77 million sexual assault lawsuit filed by actor Mario Rodriguez. That situation is very real.