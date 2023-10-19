Was Lauryn Hill Super Late Again? Fans Are Talking!

Lauryn Hill’s long-anticipated return to Essex County for a Fugees reunion in Newark on Tuesday made it a momentous evening. However, her fans were left incensed when she reportedly kept them waiting for over two hours before gracing the stage!
Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras, took the stage at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center. I almost went to this! This performance was part of her 25th Anniversary Tour for “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” which kicked off in September.
The show was scheduled to commence at 7:30 PM, but some concertgoers asserted that Hill did not appear until nearly 10 PM. We all know the deal…Ms. Hill has been notorious for her tardiness at performances for years. In fact, she rapped about it in a dope song with Nas.
My awareness like Keanu in The Matrix
I’m savin’ souls and y’all complainin’ ’bout my lateness
Now it’s illegal for someone to walk in greatness
They want the same shh, but they don’t take risks
Now the world will get to see it’s own reflection
And the anointed can pursue their own direction
And if you’re wrong and you’re too proud to hear correction
Walk into the hole you dug yourself, f#ck a projection
One fan said, “What a colossal disappointment tonight at the #laurynhill concert. Horrendous sound… kept waiting over 2 hours before the performance. Plus, we couldn’t even occupy our seats for an hour after the doors opened.”
Another person shared a text message that said, “It was a disappointment. The sound quality was terrible; I couldn’t discern any of the instruments or lyrics for most of the show. She remixed almost every song to the point of being unrecognizable. She sang the songs at a rapid pace, almost as if she was rushing, and omitted significant verses from the songs.”
Some people had jokes.
But mostly, there seemed to be issues.
You can be the judge.
Lauryn Hill and the Fugees are scheduled to perform next at the Barclays Center in New York on Friday.