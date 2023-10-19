Was Lauryn Hill Super Late Again? Fans Are Talking!

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lauryn Hill has a reputation and the fans are being especially vocal on social media.

Lauryn Hill’s long-anticipated return to Essex County for a Fugees reunion in Newark on Tuesday made it a momentous evening. However, her fans were left incensed when she reportedly kept them waiting for over two hours before gracing the stage!

Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras, took the stage at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center. I almost went to this! This performance was part of her 25th Anniversary Tour for “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” which kicked off in September.

The show was scheduled to commence at 7:30 PM, but some concertgoers asserted that Hill did not appear until nearly 10 PM. We all know the deal…Ms. Hill has been notorious for her tardiness at performances for years. In fact, she rapped about it in a dope song with Nas.

My awareness like Keanu in The Matrix

I’m savin’ souls and y’all complainin’ ’bout my lateness

Now it’s illegal for someone to walk in greatness

They want the same shh, but they don’t take risks

Now the world will get to see it’s own reflection

And the anointed can pursue their own direction

And if you’re wrong and you’re too proud to hear correction

Walk into the hole you dug yourself, f#ck a projection

One fan said, “What a colossal disappointment tonight at the #laurynhill concert. Horrendous sound… kept waiting over 2 hours before the performance. Plus, we couldn’t even occupy our seats for an hour after the doors opened.”

Another person shared a text message that said, “It was a disappointment. The sound quality was terrible; I couldn’t discern any of the instruments or lyrics for most of the show. She remixed almost every song to the point of being unrecognizable. She sang the songs at a rapid pace, almost as if she was rushing, and omitted significant verses from the songs.”

Some people had jokes.

Lauryn Hill after making her fans wait 2 hours to perform: pic.twitter.com/TP8zrVEqBa — Juicy Gentleman (@DariusAmore) October 18, 2023 And some others said that the online chatter was not actually accurate and at the same time…conceding the lateness was all facts.

Saw some misleading tweets, the Lauryn Hill & The Fugees show was actually fire! Yes she came out late (950pm for a 730pm show) & the first few songs were a little sped up but once she got into the ballads she takes off! The Fugees set was literally perfect! #laurynhill #Fugees pic.twitter.com/pch9bUTYvO — Greg Cally (@GregCally) October 18, 2023

But mostly, there seemed to be issues.

You can be the judge.

Lauryn Hill's 'freestyle' introducing The Fugees. Great to see the pen is still wicked! #laurynhill #Fugees pic.twitter.com/r0aC7jBkbD — Greg Cally (@GregCally) October 18, 2023

Lauryn Hill and the Fugees are scheduled to perform next at the Barclays Center in New York on Friday.