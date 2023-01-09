Will EPMD Get Back Together For Hip-Hop 50?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Anyone familiar with EPMD’s classic catalog, which includes the 1988 single “You Gots To Chill,” is acutely aware Parish Smith and Erick Sermon have innate musical chemistry. The dynamic duo later welcomed DJ Scratch into the fold later that year and they were off to the races. But like a family, there’s conflict. Their career has been marred by creative differences and financial disputes, but is there a chance they could mend their fractured relationships?

On Saturday (January 7), Erick Sermon opened up about a recent stint in rehab and happily shared he was seven months clean from opiates. Not only is it incredibly hard to ask for help, but it’s also difficult to go public with your struggles. But surprisingly, Sermon found support from DJ Scratch, who commented, “I’m so happy you finally went & got some help. I’m proud of you @erick_sermon.” With the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop landing on August 11, 1973, it would make sense for a reunion. So what do you say guys? Let’s get to business.