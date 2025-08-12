Young Thug Aims At Gunna & Yak Gotti In Leaked Snippet From Alleged Lil Baby Track

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Young Thug appeared to take direct shots at Gunna and Yak Gotti in a leaked snippet that surfaced online Monday night (August 11) and is rumored to be from Lil Baby’s upcoming album The Leak$, due out Friday (August 15).

In the brief clip, a voice believed to be Thug’s delivers a pointed line: “Only reason I f##### with you, Gunna, it was ’cause of Troup.” He also aims a jab at Yak Gotti, saying, “Yak tricked me for some years, I ain’t know he was telling.”

Thug name dropping everyone on that Lil Baby ft he got dropping Friday 😶😶



"Yak Gotti tricked me for some years I aint know he was telling,



Only reason I fw'd with you Gunna, it was cause of Troup" pic.twitter.com/XyoEhToLUl — THUGGERDAILY ひ (@ThuggerDaily) August 12, 2025

The name “Troup” in Thug’s lyric refers to Keith “King Troup,” a respected figure in their Atlanta circle who mentored both artists before being fatally shot in 2015. Thug previously honored him in the track “King Troup.”

Yak Gotti, whose real name is Deamonte Kendrick, was a co-defendant in the YSL racketeering case. He was acquitted of all charges, making him the only defendant to walk away from the trial without a conviction.

Gunna Takes Aim At young Thug On New Album

The timing of the leak raised eyebrows, especially as Gunna just dropped his latest album, The Last Wun, on Friday (August 8), widely seen as his final release under the Young Stoner Life (YSL) label.

On the track “Prototype,” Gunna seems to respond to a now-deleted tweet from Thug that read, “Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don’t know u my guy.”

Gunna’s response? “N#### had tweeted my name, must’ve had to be a typo.”

Gunna speaks on young thug’s tweet from November



“ n#### had tweeted my name , must had to been a typo “ pic.twitter.com/eV4bxgPH2F — STREETWORK85NAWF BY DRE HOVA 💫 (@Streetwork85N) August 8, 2025

He also appears to reference the bad blood with Young Thug on “Just Say That.”

The tension between the two rappers has been brewing since Gunna entered a guilty plea in the YSL RICO case in late 2022.

While he maintained he never cooperated with prosecutors, public perception and silence from Thug’s camp fueled speculation of a rift.

Adding more intrigue, Thug hasn’t directly addressed the leaked snippet or Gunna’s lyrics.

But on Tuesday (August 12), he tweeted “10:17 udigg,” a cryptic message that some interpreted as a hint at his own upcoming release.

Lil Baby’s The Leak$ is scheduled to drop Friday (August 15).