Young Thug’s Uses Of N-Word With “Hard ER” Has Fans Furious

Young Thug’s latest album sparked backlash over its cover art and his repeated use of the N-word with a hard ER, leaving many ready to walk away from him.

Here we go. Young Thug just rolled out a new album and the reaction is anything but love. The very first track is already sparking outrage because it features him dropping the N-word with a “hard ER” multiple times. No metaphor…just repetition. Over and over and over. And people are calling it out immediately, saying it’s offensive, unnecessary and flat-out cancel-worthy. Yikes.

But that’s not the only head-scratcher. The album cover (see above) itself is pulling attention for all the wrong reasons. On Thursday (September 25), we posted what turned out to be the artwork on our socials, and the response was instant. The image shows a version of Young Thug that looks noticeably lighter, almost unrecognizably pale, and that’s got folks comparing it to Sammy Sosa’s infamous transformation. It feels like Thug is presenting some “aspirational white” version of himself, which is wild. He’s very brown. Is there a deeper message we are missing… or…something deeper.

When you connect the cover with the repeated use of the hard ER, critics are already saying the two go hand in hand. I won’t include screen shots of the reactions, but some have suggested this is a form of self-hatred or a very toxic view of Blackness. Now, whether that’s actually what Thug intended is unclear. Perception is everything right now.

For supporters, this feels like the last straw. Social media is full of people saying they’re done with him, that he’s officially “canceled.” I don’t know what that means in today’s landscape. It’s like a mass breakup with an artist who defined a a specific lane of rap.

Canceling Young Thug isn’t easy. He’s been polarizing. And he’s survived plenty of controversy. Whether this is the breaking point or just another storm he weathers remains to be seen. Right now, the energy around this release is frustration and confusion. And disappointment. Time will tell…