Zeddy Will Shoots His Shot At Coco Jones—And Manifests Love Connection

Zeddy Will hilariously manifests his red carpet love story with Coco Jones as he drops his his debut album “Set The Tone.”

Zeddy Will might be the next big thing in music, but he’s also a self-declared lover boy with a hilarious, heartfelt crush on Bel-Air star and R&B powerhouse Coco Jones.

During a recent sit-down with AllHipHop, the rising rapper and comedian revealed his dream scenario for meeting the multi-talented singer—and he’s got it all mapped out like a rom-com.

“I feel like I’m going to meet her in the studio…nah, scratch that,” Zeddy said mid-thought. “Imma be on a red carpet doing an interview. I see her walk by. I tell the interviewer, ‘Hold that question.’ I run to Coco, get her number…come back to the interview like, ‘Yeah, we getting married.’ Boom. That’s the origin story.”

We made sure it was AHH that he was doing the interview with in this fictional scenario. [All of this starts around the 15-minute mark in the interview.] Zeddy’s fantasy isn’t just about puppy love; it’s rooted in admiration and appreciation.

“She got the music talent,” he gushed. “She just look good and she stay out the drama. I love Coco Jones.”

Coco, a former Disney darling, broke out with her What I Didn’t Tell You EP, featuring the viral hit “ICU.” She’s earned praise as a singer but achieved pop culture status as Hilary Banks in Bel-Air, Peacock’s Fresh Prince reboot.

Zeddy’s own journey is hitting new highs. His debut project, Set The Tone, his first full body of work, is here. This signals the next chapter in a career that’s equal parts comedy and lyrical heat.

From manifesting a Will Smith collab to imagining a mischievous role on Bel-Air, Zeddy Will is plotting moves with boldness and charm. (Check out our full video interview.) But it’s his open crush on Coco Jones that we love.

“I already got a song for her,” he said confidently. “She’d love it.”

Now all that’s left is fate…and maybe a little help from AllHipHop.

By the way, CoCo is on tour!