Zendaya Allegedly Refuses To Promote “Euphoria” With Sydney Sweeney After Racist Ad Scandal

Zendaya reportedly distanced herself from Sydney Sweeney ahead of “Euphoria” Season 3 due to political differences.

Zendaya is reportedly steering clear of joint press appearances with Sydney Sweeney for Euphoria Season 3 as tensions rise over Sweeney’s controversial ad campaign and her Republican voter registration.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the Emmy winner has opted out of any shared promotional duties with her co-star ahead of the show’s Spring 2026 return.

The decision follows backlash over Sweeney’s American Eagle ad, which drew criticism for what many viewed as racially charged messaging.

The ad featured the line “Sydney Sweeney has great genes,” with the word “genes” crossed out and replaced with “jeans.”

Critics slammed the campaign for its perceived ties to white supremacist language and eugenics.

The controversy intensified after former President Donald Trump publicly praised the ad, saying he “loved” it.

Soon after, public records revealed that Sweeney had registered as a Republican voter in Florida ahead of the 2024 election, fueling the backlash further.

When asked about the criticism in a recent GQ interview, Sweeney brushed it off.

“I did a jean ad,” she said. “I mean, the reaction definitely was a surprise, but I love jeans.”

🚨 Sydney Sweeney stood on business in recent interview



Woke interviewer asked Sweeney to address the “Jeans” scandal



The respond: “If I had an issue I want to talk about, people would hear” pic.twitter.com/MsW9YdDNdG — Svilen Georgiev (@siscostwo) November 7, 2025

Zendaya, who has publicly opposed Trump-era policies in the past, notably responded to a 2017 comment from then-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders by posting on X, “It’s not funny,” after Sanders claimed Trump was joking about encouraging police brutality.

Industry insiders say Zendaya’s refusal to appear alongside Sweeney is a deliberate move to distance herself from the political and racial controversy surrounding her co-star.

“It’s no wonder she’s refusing to do it,” a source told the Daily Mail. “It’s a difficult position for Zendaya to be in because if she even stands next to Sydney on the red carpet, it can be read as her excusing Sydney’s views on Trump and her refusal to apologize for the racist ad.”

The timing couldn’t be worse for Sweeney, who is already facing professional setbacks. Her biographical boxing drama “Christy” opened to just $1.3 million across more than 2,000 theaters, despite a $15 million production budget. The film’s weak debut marks one of the lowest in recent box office memory.

Sweeney defended the film in an Instagram post, writing, “We don’t always just make art for numbers, we make it for impact. And Christy has been the most impactful project of my life.”

“Christy” is Sweeney’s third consecutive theatrical miss in 2025, raising questions about her box office appeal amid ongoing public criticism.

With HBO’s Euphoria set to return in 2026, the reported rift between its two leading stars may complicate the network’s marketing efforts for one of its most-watched series.