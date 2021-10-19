Hip-Hop Games: “HeadRush” Hip-Hop Edition by MooreGames – Family Toy Company

Today the owners of MooreGames, Family Toy Company, have launched a Hip-Hop board game called HeadRush: Hip-Hop Edition, the first board game in of its kind in Hip-Hop culture. While stuck in the house due to the pandemic in 2020, Antwon along with his wife Kimberly and daughter, Ariyanna came up with an idea for […]

Today the owners of MooreGames, Family Toy Company, have launched a Hip-Hop board game called HeadRush: Hip-Hop Edition, the first board game in of its kind in Hip-Hop culture. While stuck in the house due to the pandemic in 2020, Antwon along with his wife Kimberly and daughter, Ariyanna came up with an idea for a board game that Hip-Hop fans will love.

HeadRush: Hip-Hop Edition comes in multiple editions that will span across several industries and musical genres, but the game capitalizes on everyone staying at home after the pandemic giving families something fun to do together. Kicking things off with a Hip-Hop board game, MooreGames, is giving Hip-Hop fans a new way to enjoy the culture that took the world by storm.

The game allows up to 6 players to play a one on one “everyman for themselves” style game. All players pick one card and without looking at the photo on the back of the card, place it on their head band. To figure out what rapper’s on their card, players ask as many yes or no questions as they can, before their timer runs out.

“I believe we follow the culture and my wife and I saw an interview on Breakfast Club with the creator of the game, Rhymantics. During the pandemic me and my family were just in the house. We kept playing board games and I started thinking how we could incorporate the culture into our own game and how it could be cool to engage Hip-Hop fans” Antwon said to the inspiration to start HeadRush: Hip-Hop Edition. “I kept watching that Breakfast Club episode over and over; it really lit a spark!”

“How we structured HeadRush, it’s basically a Who Am I? type game, we merged the old school and new school rappers, trying to include different era’s of Hip-Hop. When playing the game you can ask questions like, Do they have dreads? Are they a conscious rapper? Are they a trap rapper? Are they independent?” Antwon stated. “We basically started with like 100-150 cards going from old school all the way to new school, some popular and some obscure artists, so we may have some newer artists that are not as popular or older artists that are really popular.”

“We’re at the beginning stages of the game, everything we’ve ever done as a family in business has started grassroots and that’s how we’re pushing HEADRUSH. The goal is to get the game into production, we need to get subscribers to our site that recently launched. We plan on showcasing HEADRUSH on a crowdfunding platform to build awareness on what we’re doing, in hopes to have production completed for our rollout Fall 2022.”

MooreGames plans on coming out with 3 other HEADRUSH additions, but this HeadRush: Hip-Hop Edition will be followed by an influencers game and then subsequent games which are currently in development. According to the Moore family, there are currently 7 games in the works that will get release dates in the coming years.