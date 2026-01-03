AllHipHop: 2025 Albums of the Year (Ranked By Cultural Consensus)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

2025 wasn’t a one-sound year; it was a many-voices year in Hip-Hop albums, where street rap, art rap, introspection and legacy all shared the same space.

The Big Picture.

This was the year Hip-Hop slowed down and stood tall again, like it or not. The albums that mattered asserted their presence. Legacy acts didn’t come back to reminisce; they came back to out-rap, out-think, and out-execute. Meanwhile, the underground and next wave sharpened the sword creatively, honing greatness one project at a time. Instead of volume, they reminded everyone that bars, intention, and identity still move the culture. It was a time where many – especially the OGs – took control.

There were hundreds, possibly thousands, of rap and Hip-Hop albums commercially released in 2025 across major labels, indie labels and self-releases. The range was ridiculous and, quite frankly, overwhelming for our multi-generational motley crew. Every album did not make our terse grouping of 25, because we opted to represent the breadth the whole culture had to offer. We encourage you to comment after this list and include your favorite projects from 2025. EPs and mixtapes are welcome.

Let’s Go…

1. Clipse — Let God Sort ’Em Out

Clipse sound untouched by time and completely uninterested in trends. Pusha T and Malice rap with surgical precision over cold, elegant Pharrell production, delivering an album that feels less like a comeback and more like a reminder of hierarchy. It’s disciplined, menacing, and confident in a way only veterans can be. And yet, they expanded greatly on luxury rap and even delved into existentialism as expressed by a pair of former dope boys.

This sequel deepens everything that made the first Alfredo special. Gibbs sounds sharper and more reflective, while Alchemist builds rich, cinematic backdrops that feel luxurious without losing grit. It’s street rap aged to perfection.

3. De La Soul — Cabin in the Sky

Warm, joyful, and quietly profound, this album feels like a gift. De La Soul balance reflection and celebration, offering wisdom without heaviness. It’s a return that feels necessary, honoring Dave in an emotionally and culturally way we all partook in. Thank you.

4. Nas & DJ Premier — Light-Years

The internet tried it, but we say no, no, no. Light Years was pure craftsmanship. A love letter to Hip-Hop Culture. Two masters doing exactly what they’re supposed to do, reminding everyone what elite Hip-Hop fundamentals sound like.

5. billy woods — G#######

Uncomfortable in the best way. Woods delivers layered, politically charged writing that demands attention and patience. This is rap as literature, not entertainment filler.

6. Little Simz — Lotus

Fearless and expansive, Lotus shows Simz operating without boundaries. She blends genres and emotions seamlessly, delivering an album that feels global, personal, and fully realized. She’s walking into her icon season.

7. JID — God Does Like Ugly

JID locks into a sharp balance of storytelling and technical skill. Every verse feels intentional, every song purposeful. This is elite-level rapping without gimmicks.

8. Earl Sweatshirt — Live Laugh Love

Earl continues refining his minimalist approach, letting emotion breathe between bars. The album feels intimate and unresolved in a way that mirrors real life. Growth is a beautiful thing.

9. MIKE — SHOWBIZ!

Soft-spoken but deeply affecting, MIKE turns introspection into strength. The writing is personal without being indulgent, making this one of the year’s most quietly resonant records.

10. Aesop Rock — Black Hole Superette

Dense, verbose, and endlessly detailed. Aesop remains peerless in his lane, crafting songs that feel like puzzles without losing emotional grounding.

11. Saba & No ID — From the Private Collection of Saba and No ID

This album feels curated, not rushed. Saba’s introspection pairs naturally with No ID’s soulful, understated production, creating a project rooted in reflection and growth. This feels like a long conversation between rapper and producer that finally made it to tape.

12. Armand Hammer — Mercy

Bleak, confrontational, and intellectually demanding. Armand Hammer refuse accessibility in favor of honesty, making Mercy a challenging but rewarding listen. Art rap that refuses to soften its edges.

13. Open Mike Eagle — Neighborhood Gods Unlimited

Thoughtful, funny, and socially aware, Open Mike Eagle continues to turn personal anxieties into shared experiences. The album feels like a conversation or a sitcom we all want to watch.

14. Larry June, 2 Chainz & The Alchemist — Life Is Beautiful

Polished hustler rap with mature perspective. Alchemist provides luxurious backdrops while Larry June and 2 Chainz sound relaxed, confident and self-assured.

15. Conway the Machine — You Can’t Kill God With Bullets

Conway doubles down on grit and conviction. The album is raw without feeling repetitive, reinforcing his place as one of the culture’s most consistent voices. This project dropped on the same day as Nas and Preem and stood tall.

16. Jim Legxacy — Black British Music

Experimental but emotionally grounded. Jim Legxacy captures the fluidity of modern UK rap while pushing it into new territory. A snapshot of where UK rap is headed, not where it’s been.

17. Chance the Rapper — Star Line

A focused and thoughtful return. Chance sounds re-centered, prioritizing clarity and intention over spectacle. A focused comeback rooted in optimism and growth…not loud, just confident.

18. Dave — The Boy Who Played the Harp

Cinematic and emotionally vulnerable. Dave continues to blend realism with ambition, crafting songs that feel personal yet expansive. The Boy Who Played the Harp is probably Dave’s best yet.

19. Monaleo — Who Did the Body?

Sharp, confident, and versatile. Monaleo balances humor and authority, showing range without losing her identity.

20. Wale — everything is a lot

Wale delivers his most grounded and expansive work in years. Introspective bars with lush, soulful production, make everything is a lot a lot. It’s charismatic, thoughtful and feels like he’s finally got clarity. We did not forget his team not blessing us with an interview last year. No hard feelings. 😉

21. G Herbo — Lil Herb

Reflective drill (if there is such a thing) with the commiserate emotional weight. Herbo sounds more self-aware, pairing street realism with maturity. Job well done.

22. Mobb Deep — Infinite

Cold, grimy, and unapologetic. A veteran return rooted in New York DNA. Rest In Peace, Bandana P.

23. Xzibit — Kingmaker

A late-career flex filled with authority, we were really happy to hear from X to the Z. Xzibit sounds sure of who he is and his booming voice is one that deserves more albums like Kingmaker. Not enough lists had this gem.

24. Tyler, The Creator — DON’T TAPE THE GLASS

Polarizing by design. Tyler pushes against expectations again…whether it lands depends on how much risk you’re willing to follow.

Westside Gunn — Heels Have Eyes 2

Westside Gunn doubles down on luxury grime, blending high-art aesthetics with raw street energy. The album feels curated rather than crowded, with sharp features, gritty textures, and Gunn’s unmistakable voice guiding it all. It’s Griselda world-building with Stove God Cooks, MIKE, Eastside Flip and Benny the Butcher in on the fun.