The Alchemist: AllHipHop 2025 Producer Of The Year

Whether guiding whole albums or elevating rap’s elites, The Alchemist’s fingerprints were all over Hip-Hop’s most respected music in 2025.

The Alchemist stood tall in 2025. He was at the center of Hip-Hop’s sonic revolution and evolution. In this yea alone, he crafted several collaborative albums and genre-bending releases, working with rap’s most respected artists. Quite frankly, Alchemist’s fingerprints are all over 2025’s highest ranked music. He effortlessly shifts from dusty soul to cinematic sounds to traditional boom-bap sensibilities. He defined culture.

The year kicked off with Life Is Beautiful, a full album with Larry June and 2 Chainz, released February 7. Produced entirely by Alchemist, the project displayed his rare ability to tailor spacious, groovy production to two unique voices. He helped marry Larry’s laid-back tones with 2 Chainz’s veteran swagger seamlessly. This was the beginning of landmark year.

In the summer, Alchemist reunited with his pal: Freddie Gibbs. On Alfredo 2, released July 25, Alchemist’s beats provided the perfect canvas for Gibbs’ introspective “painting.” As a sequel to their Grammy-nominated 2020 album Alfredo, the chemistry was undeniable. Samples, cerebral instrumentation, and brutal drums guided Gibbs through his narratives. The project solidified Alchemist at a contender for 2025’s best.

But he didn’t stop there. Alchemist continued to push boundaries with underworld overlord Armand Hammer on their collaborative album Mercy, released November 7. The record’s abstract soundscapes challenged conventional rap production. Critics highlighted Alchemist’s work as some of his most evocative in years. Avant-garde, yet shaped by Hip-Hop tradition, Mercy kept fans tapped in.

Then, The Alchemist and Hit-Boy dropped Goldfish on October 24. The full-length joint album came a short film. Goldfish showed both men proficient on the boards and in the booth. The project featured elite guests like Havoc of Mobb Deep, Conway the Machine and Boldy James. And then ALC brought it home.

Alchemist was felt on appeared on other significant 2025 projects. He had a heavy presence on Mobb Deep’s Infinite, Unlearning Vol.2 with Evidence, Earl Sweatshirt and more. Every placement reinforced that his influence extends far beyond one lane of the culture. His brilliance is that he’s uniquely able to balance both the classic and the contemporary. 2025 confirmed ALC is on a generational run.

Alchemist isn’t just making beats, he’s like the pulse helping keep the heart pumping in Hip-Hop.

He deserves to be Producer of the Year. Salute.