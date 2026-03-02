Blueface Names Coi Leray “Best He Ever Had” & Sparks Messy Frenzy

Blueface stirred the pot again, turning a boxing promo run into viral chatter after praising Coi Leray in a way that set social media ablaze.

Blueface is back in the rumor mill after juggling three March fights and casually crowning Coi Leray as “the best he ever had,” a comment that sent social media detectives into full AllHipHop sleuth mode.

The Los Angeles rapper has been treating celebrity boxing like it is a second career, lining up bouts and talking like he wants ring generalship to rival the pros. Now, Blueface has moved into territory that feels like locker room gossip. When asked about past partners, he name dropped Coi Leray.

The internet did what it always does. We did not know this at all, at least I did not. Somewhere in the background lurks Benzino, Coi’s famous father. I am pretty sure he would not be thrilled to hear his daughter trending for this kind of chatter. It is messy, but this is 2026. Seems like anything goes.

What is interesting is how the conversation turned from Blueface’s boxing grind to speculation about his past relationships. We can debate if it is low class or just modern celebrity culture, but it definitely proves that Hip-Hop personalities live under a microscope. Around here at AllHipHop, we just watch, ask questions, and move on to the next.

By the way, Coi has completely moved on and is now in love. She’s enamored with media personality Justin LaBoy. Coi Leray and he are in a relationship that went public in late 2025. They are all over social media, as one would expect. They have made headlines for debating relationship rules, specifically regarding social media. By the way Coi considers liking photos as cheating. But they have spoken about helping each other grow and they are happy. Hopefully, Blue does not mess that up.