Conway The Machine Barks Back At Griselda Break-Up Rumors

A viral concert moment sparked fears of a Griselda breakup, but Conway The Machine says fans got the story completely wrong.

By now, we all know Griselda Records has had its share of drama.

They have had real-life situations involving legal issues, violence, and various street beefs. But this latest situation hit differently. Fans were worried!

Recently, Conway The Machine made a move during a performance that had people talking immediately. Conway took the stage in front of a small crowd. Fans were ready for the show! And there were small photos placed on stage showing him alongside his Griselda family, including Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn.

Before performing, Conway noticed one of the photos – the only one of them all together.

He paused.

He looked down at it briefly.

Then he picked it up, removed it from the stage, pushed it aside, and eventually tossed it into the crowd before saying, “Alright, now we ready,” and continuing with the show. It was as dramatic as I just wrote.

The rumors went from there.

Conway Speaks Out: “Y’all Trying To Make Something Out Of Nothing”

Whew!

After the clip went viral, Conway said:

“This what’s wrong with the rap culture now and why I don’t f##k with it as much no more. As dope as the show was, you don’t post none of the show at all. Instead y’all choose to post THIS, to try to make something out of nothing, to have a viral moment and create a bulls##t narrative. Why didn’t you post me signing autographs on all those same pictures and showing love, kicking it with you outside after the show? Why didn’t you post THAT video?”

Well – the dude that posted it for us to feast on has said, “MY BAD!”

The original poster of the video, Van Stylez, quickly issued a public apology and removed the clip.

“I want to personally apologize to Conway and his team for the video I posted,” he said. “I got into this space to push the culture forward, not to go viral off sensationalism. Griselda is one of the greatest rap collectives of all time. Conway has always been gracious and down to earth. This was a reminder to consider how all parties may be affected before posting. Much love and respect to Conway, Westside Gunn, and Benny The Butcher.”

Conway accepted the apology! No more smoke!

At this point, nothing suggests any dissolution of the crew. No statements from Benny or Westside Gunn, but Benny did say they are past due for a crew project. And Conway himself has made it clear that the viral moment was taken out of context.

Still, fans remain cautious. I think this will work out well.

Let’s get back to the music.