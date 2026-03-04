Dame Dash Said Jay-Z’s Name Again, Making People Ask Epstein Questions

Dame Dash mentioned Jay-Z and the Epstein files in two interviews, but official records still tells another story.

Dame Dash is back in the headlines again, and this time the conversation circles around two names that rarely share the same rumor lane: his former Roc-A-Fella partner Jay-Z and the endlessly controversial Jeffrey Epstein files. The Hip-Hop mogul has now referenced both topics in separate interviews, raising eyebrows among fans who remember the complicated history between the once inseparable business partners.

The first moment came during an appearance around the NAACP Awards, where Dash introduced a new artist he is working with, a singer he described as a white lesbian named Licky Nicky. In typical Dame fashion, the conversation moved freely between music, culture and whatever else was on his mind. Somewhere along the way he referenced the Epstein files while mentioning Jay-Z’s name. At the time it seemed like one of those passing comments that float through the media ecosystem and disappear just as quickly.

But then it happened again.

Here’s that:

When a comment repeats itself, people start listening a little closer. Suddenly, speculation spreads online faster than facts can keep up with it. That is where things get messy.

Let’s slow it down for a second because the actual records tell a very different story. To be clear, there is no verified evidence connecting Jay-Z, born Shawn Carter, to the official documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein. Reviews of the publicly released investigative materials show that Carter’s name does not appear in Epstein’s flight logs, the so called “little black book,” or the central court documents that were unsealed in 2024.

Independent examinations of those records have also confirmed that Jay-Z is not listed as a passenger on Epstein’s private jets or among individuals formally documented as associates or witnesses in the case.

So why does his name keep popping up online?

The answer appears to come from later document releases tied to the U.S. Department of Justice. In batches made public during 2025 and 2026, Jay-Z’s name surfaced in an FBI hotline report. That entry reflects an unverified tip phoned in by a member of the public back in 2019. According to the documents, it does not indicate an investigation, evidence, or any confirmed relationship between Carter and Epstein. It is simply one of thousands of raw tips logged by the hotline.

Meanwhile, Dame Dash seems to be enjoying life these days. He sounded upbeat in recent appearances, reflecting on his journey and the peace he has found outside the industry chaos. Regardless of where the rumors go, his legacy as a Hip-Hop pioneer is undeniable.

Ironically, just when people started saying Dame had faded from the media spotlight, he pops back into the conversation again. Funny how that works.