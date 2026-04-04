Deon Cole, Lauryn Hill & More Cancelled Over Kanye West Concert?

Deon Cole is likely learning the hard way that in 2026 you can be celebrated on Monday and exiled by Friday. The well-respected and hilarious comedian is now catching heat simply for attending a Kanye West concert. Yes, that is where we are now. Going to a show can apparently land your name on a […]

Deon Cole is likely learning the hard way that in 2026 you can be celebrated on Monday and exiled by Friday. The well-respected and hilarious comedian is now catching heat simply for attending a Kanye West concert. Yes, that is where we are now. Going to a show can apparently land your name on a watch list.

Let’s talk about what is really happening here because this feels bigger than one comedian.

People are still upset about Ye. Kanye West has a history of deeply offensive statements, which people know. Yet more than 70,000 people still showed up to see him perform recently at So-Fi. That alone tells you something about how complicated fandom and forgiveness can be. This ain’t simple stuff.

But here comes the part that feels strange.

Some folks on social media have decided that anybody spotted at a Kanye show must share his views. Deon Cole found himself trending for all the wrong reasons after being seen in attendance, enjoying the show. Meanwhile DeRay Davis was there too, but appears to have escaped the outrage. He also has a more personal relationship – historically speaking – with Kanye West. Nevertheless, the inconsistency is clear.

Deon was JUST applauded for roasting Nicki Minaj, a MAGA proxy. The same Internet that praised him then suddenly wanted accountability now. Boyz II Men also felt the temperature rise when a photo with a Republican politician popped up But they left out the broader White House initiative involving multiple artists and a worthy cause. A cropped narrative to make a point is textbook disinformation.

This is where things get uncomfortable. Accountability DOES matter. Nobody serious is arguing against that. But what we are seeing looks less like accountability and more like groupthink mixed with a dash of Salem witch-hunt.

Damn yall wanna cancel Lauryn Hill for getting on the top of the globe stage in front of 70,000 fans? WEIRD!

Clearly, he’s back and people are going along with the ride. It seems like even the Semitic delegation has let bygones be bygones.

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