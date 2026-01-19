LL Cool J Friend E-Love Dies Suddenly, Public Enemy Comments

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Damien Matthias shaped rap’s earliest victories through vision trust and presence leaving a cultural imprint that still echoes far beyond the spotlight.

Damien “E-Love” Matthias a longtime friend, hype man and producer for LL Cool J died Saturday (January 17 2026), leaving behind a legacy woven deep into the earliest foundations of Hip-Hop culture. His cause of death was not immediately revealed.

The news of Matthias’ death spread quickly across the culture and social media as artists, executives and influences reflected on a figure whose influence was often felt more than seen.

While LL Cool J rose into one of rap’s first global superstars, E-Love operated behind the scenes and onstage. He was a quiet, sometimes intimidating figure that emerged iconic when Hip-Hop was still defining itself.

When Chuck D created the logo for Public Enemy, he looked to E-Love for inspiration. His silhouette was placed in the crosshairs and used by the group as a symbol to represent political urgency, rebellion and Black radical thought in late 1980s rap. The image would go on to appear on album covers, merchandise and more. The PE logo is regarded as one of the best ever. The group said, “REST IN POWER TO OUR BROTHER, @ELOVEGLOBAL. The man in the logo drawn by @MrChuckD almost 4 decades ago.”

E-Love’s inclusion in LL’s original inner circle made him crucial to the rapper’s success and the greater culture as well. He was a co-producer and creative contributor of Radio and aided in thehard edged minimalist beats-n-rhymes sound the one-time “legend in leather” had. That early chemistry continued for the duration of his career, even as LL’s star ascended in Hollywood and music.

His production work earned major industry recognition including American Music Awards and Grammy honors tied to LL’s Bigger and Deffer, the 1987 album that reached triple platinum status. That success cemented his place not only as a creative force but as part of a team that proved Hip-Hop could thrive on a global commercial stage.

Following his death, tributes poured in.

Many described him as a “Hip-Hop ambassador,” but he was also a legitimate business man that did a lot of work in Japan. His passing closes a chapter on an era when relationships, credibility and creativity powered Hip-Hop’s rise.