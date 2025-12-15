Nicki Minaj Labeled “Stupid Hoe” By Gavin Newsom’s Comms Director

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj clashed with Gavin Newsom’s team and his communications director, who called her a “stupid hoe.”

Nicki Minaj and her war with Gavin Newsom has hit a new level, after his communications director, Izzy Gardon, called her a “stupid hoe” following her criticism of the California Governor.

The controversy erupted Friday when Nicki Minaj launched a series of social media attacks against Gavin Newsom after he told the New York Times about his desire to “see trans kids” and support for pro-trans legislation.

“Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids,” Minaj wrote on X. “Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids. Not Gav. The Gav Nots. GavOUT. Send in the next guy, I’m bored.”

The white spokesperson Gavin Newsom pays for with your state tax dollars just called a black woman a "Stupid Hoe" pic.twitter.com/Id46lAqzmp — Carl DeMaio (@carldemaio) December 13, 2025

The rapper declared it was the “end of the road” for Newsom’s career.

“Oh Gavvy pooh, it only gets worse from here for you, buddy. It’s the end of the road for you, my love,” she posted. “Get on the nearest jet ski & let that beautiful hair blow in the wind. It will make you happier than this race that you will not win. Enjoy life. Peace.”

Gardon responded over the weekend by posting an image of a t-shirt with Minaj’s name and face in a trash bin, writing simply “Stupid Hoe.”

When criticized by California Republican state Rep. Carl DeMaio for calling a Black woman a “stupid hoe,” Gardon defended his comment by referencing Nicki Minaj’s 2011 song of the same name.

“Any certified homosexual would know ‘Stupid Hoe’ is Nicki Minaj’s best song. We may need to take your gay card away, Carl. Your infractions are becoming insufferable,” Gardon wrote.

Democrats and Republicans dug in, each supporting their side in the odd feud.

“He goes too far and Gavin doesn’t reign him in. It’s just a matter of time before something tragic happens to him. He doesn’t seem to have any boundaries,” one user said.

Any certified homosexual would know Stupid Hoe is Nicki Minaj’s best song. We may need to take your gay card away, Carl.



Your infractions are becoming insufferable. — Izzy Gardon (@iGardon) December 14, 2025

“I mean…she does have a song that is literally called ‘Stupid Hoe”‘…Maybe it’s just energy matching energy? Idk,” another person said.

The feud represents Nicki Minaj’s latest alignment with conservative political figures. She recently spoke at the United Nations alongside Trump allies about Christian persecution in Nigeria and has strengthened ties with the administration.

The controversy comes as the governor has been positioning himself for a potential 2028 presidential run.