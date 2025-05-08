Jasmine Crockett Slams GOP With Blistering “Trump Or Trans” Game In Congress

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jasmine Crockett flipped the script during a House hearing on transgender athletes to call out what she described as Republicans’ obsession with scapegoating trans people for problems caused by Donald Trump’s presidency.

The Texas Democrat rolled out a tongue-in-cheek game called “Trump or Trans” during a session of the Delivering on Government Efficiency subcommittee, aiming to redirect attention from what she called the GOP’s “anti-trans agenda” to what she sees as real government dysfunction.

“This hearing is not about enhancing the efficiency of government,” Crockett said. “It serves as yet another diversion by Republicans from their harmful and disastrous policies that make it increasingly challenging for Americans to manage their finances.”

Crockett then turned to Fatima Goss Graves, president and CEO of the National Women’s Law Center, and ran through a list of national issues, asking who was responsible: Trump or trans people.

She asked Fatima Goss Graves, CEO of the National Women’s Law Center, to identify whether Trump or trans people were responsible for issues such as “cutting medical research,” “increasing the cost of everything,” “engaging in a foolish tariff war,” and “kidnapping Americans and sending them abroad.”

Goss Graves responded with “Trump” to every question.

To drive her point home, Crockett held up a large poster of Trump on a golf course.

“In fact, President Trump is on pace to spend more than a billion dollars of taxpayer dollars just on golfing,” Crockett added. “Yet the Republicans have been silent.”

She accused her GOP colleagues of ignoring real waste in favor of culture war distractions, saying they’d rather “spend taxpayer dollars on the president’s golfing trips” than “providing health care to their constituents.”

Jasmine Crockett Blasts Donald Trump & His “Minions”

We’re supposed to be in this DOGE Subcommittee to talk about waste, fraud, and abuse within the federal government, right?



Soooo why are we in here talking about trans people? Last time I checked, trans people aren’t the ones ruining our country — it’s TRUMP and his little… pic.twitter.com/yhtaDk3GMt — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) May 7, 2025

The hearing came amid a broader political backdrop. Since returning to office in January 2025, Trump has issued sweeping executive orders rolling back protections for transgender people.

His directives eliminated Biden-era rules that allowed transgender military service, banned discrimination based on gender identity in housing and education, and removed gender identity from federal documents like passports.

Trump’s orders also mandated housing transgender people in prisons based on sex assigned at birth, restricted gender-affirming care in federal custody, and called for sex-segregated spaces that exclude transgender individuals.

He signed a ban on transgender girls and women in women’s sports, threatening to pull federal funding from schools that don’t comply, and urged international sports bodies to bar transgender athletes from events like the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

In a symbolic move, Trump declared November 5 as “Christian Visibility Day,” a direct counter to Transgender Day of Visibility.

Human rights organizations have condemned the administration’s actions, warning they increase the risk of violence and discrimination against transgender, nonbinary and intersex people.

Jasmine Crockett’s remarks and her “Trump or Trans” game were part of her broader push to shift the conversation away from identity politics and toward what she called “actual instances of waste, abuse and mismanagement.”

Instead of talking about the REAL issues—like the fact that millions of children are at risk of losing Medicaid—we had a hearing about fencing today… yes, the sport.



Republicans are wasting valuable time and taxpayer dollars on distractions instead of solutions. And here’s… pic.twitter.com/w8dVZI9lYh — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) May 8, 2025