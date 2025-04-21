Shannon Sharpe Hit With $50 Million Sexual Assault Lawsuit From Alleged Ex-Girlfriend

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Shannon Sharpe is being sued for $50 million in Nevada civil court over allegations of sexual assault and battery.

Shannon Sharpe is facing a $50 million civil lawsuit in Nevada accusing him of rape and emotional abuse during a relationship that allegedly turned violent and coercive.

According to a complaint filed in April 2025, the woman, identified as “Jane Doe,” claims the former NFL star and current media personality assaulted her during two separate incidents in October 2024 and January 2025, per NBC Sports.

In the lawsuit, Doe alleges Shannon Sharpe “raped” her despite her “sobbing and repeated screams of ‘no.’”

“A woman can say ‘yes’ to consensual sexual relations with a man ninety-nine times, but when she says ‘no’ even once, that ‘no’ means no,” the complaint states in part. “Defendant Shannon Sharpe, a man who is accustomed to getting what he wants, completely fails to understand this basic concept. After many months of manipulating and controlling Plaintiff—a woman more than thirty years younger than he—and repeatedly threatening to brutally choke and violently slap her, Sharpe refused to accept the answer no and raped Plaintiff, despite her sobbing and repeated screams of ‘no.’”

The lawsuit also accuses Sharpe of recording their sexual encounters without her permission and sharing those videos with others.

Doe claims she attempted to end their nearly two-year relationship, but Sharpe allegedly “relentlessly pursued” her afterward.

Representing the plaintiff is attorney Tony Buzbee, widely known for his work in the Sean “Diddy” Combs and Deshaun Watson cases, alongside co-counsel Micah Nash.

Sharpe, 55, has not publicly responded to the allegations. The case remains civil, with no criminal charges filed as of now.

Doe accuses Sharpe of assault, sexual assault, battery, and sexual battery, and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit seeks a minimum of $50 million in damages.