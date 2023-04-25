DJ Sky High Baby Talks ‘Baddies West’, New Music And Friendship With Young Thug

AllHipHop spoke with DJ Sky High Baby in downtown Los Angeles to discuss her roots, how she got her name, how she landed on Baddies West, dropping her own music, and more!

If there’s one thing you can count on from DJ Sky High Baby, it’s the fact that she’s ALWAYS going to bring the vibes. Hailing from Baltimore but now residing in sunny Los Angeles, DJ Sky High Baby is best known for DJing all the hottest clubs and parties across the world, with a hustle and work ethic that remains unmatched.

In describing herself, DJ Sky High Baby states she’s “a baddie, a boss babe, an entrepreneur, a DJ, an artist, a hustler, and a good mom. A great woman, all the above. I cover all the bases.”

The Baltimore native is a true music-lover, first getting her start as a recording artist before finding her talents on the turntables. In fact, she fondly remembers seeing King Los freestyle for 30 minutes straight, mesmerized by his ability to spit bars. But back then, she cites Nicki Minaj as the only big female artist out — and she didn’t feel the need to compete in the lane of being a musician.

Soon, one of her artist friends would ask her to DJ his show… and the rest was history. DJ Sky High Baby isn’t just a DJ, she knows how to MC and control any crowd. Additionally, she recently landed the spot as the official DJ for Zeus’ Baddies West, playing the role of a Baddie DJ and big sis to Chrisean Rock.

AllHipHop: Where are you from originally?

DJ Sky High Baby: I’m from Baltimore, Maryland. I am a graduate from Baltimore School For The Arts as a Theatre Major. The same school and major Tupac and Jada Pinkett Smith went to. I left Baltimore after getting my Associates degree in college in 2012.

AllHipHop: What’d you study?

DJ Sky High Baby: Communications. But while I was in school, I was so much into working, modeling, and making music at the time. I’m like, this isn’t for me. I want to make money and do something different. I love home, but I knew there was somewhere else I wanted to be. I always knew I wanted to be in California, which of course is why I ended up here. I lived in Atlanta for three, four years. That’s where I met all the artists I know from Atlanta: Young Thug’s, T.I., Future’s. All the still popular Atlanta artists. That’s where I really started in the music side.

I was definitely working, but when I got to LA and got into the LA nightlife scene, I started DJing at the Hollywood Clubs and Strip clubs after I had my daughter Royal. All of the earlier clubs that I had lit during that time is when I really flourished into DJ Sky High Baby.

AllHipHop: Were you DJing back home in Baltimore also?

DJ Sky High Baby: I was DJing in Baltimore. I was DJing in Atlanta, but when I moved to California, that was when DJ’n became my career. DJing in California was the only thing I did for a source of income. Before that, definitely in hustle mode, trap mode, music mode, networking mode. In the past 5 years, I’ve definitely been the most focused on just DJing.

AllHipHop: How’d you get your name?

DJ Sky High Baby: I got my name really being the first cool stoner girl. I came up around the time Wiz Khalifa was poppin’. Wiz would always say “Sky High!” Wiz low key gave me my name, real talk.

AllHipHop: I didn’t know that! That night that you were DJing for him at Los Globos, you guys have known each other for that long?

DJ Sky High Baby: Yes, since I was in high school. That’s been my dawg a long time. I really saw him come up over all these years, then finally that event working with him. The team calling me to do his album release. When we met, I was an artist. It’s interesting over the years, seeing my development as a DJ then having the people who I really came up with being like “Sky!” When all the stoner artists would come to town, I’d be the go to coz I was the only one smoking Cali in Baltimore. I really got my name being that Sky High girl, having the vibes.

AllHipHop: Your daughter is 5. How do you balance motherhood and this crazy schedule of being a DJ?

DJ Sky High Baby: I balance it with having her in the best school and have so much help by my mother living with me. If she didn’t, I don’t know what I would do. She literally has my daughter in Malibu at the beach right now, so that I can take care of business. Shout out to Mama Sue.

AllHipHop: So, single mother at that?

DJ Sky High Baby: Definitely take care of my daughter on my own, for sure. Even tho my daughter has a dad that truly loves her and I both. Even I tell my friend Chrisean right now: girl when you’re a mother, you look at things so differently. You literally become a superhuman. You can do anything you want to, with or without anybody. You just have to push on through whatever situations that you have, to get to the next stage of being a beautiful mother.

AllHipHop: Talk about being the official DJ for Baddies West. How did this opportunity come up with Zeus?

DJ Sky High Baby: Obviously, they wanted to pick the most lit girls who are active and popping. Me and Natalie [Nunn] spoke about Baddies West while she was casting the previous season. Me and her daughter were having a playdate. She had Chrisean’s picture up, Had everybody: Persuasian, Bri, Rollie, Anne Moore, Jela . She said “you ready for the next season?” I said hell yeah!

Separately from me and Natalie having that relationship, me and Chrisean developed a relationship. Just being there for her really, more than anything. We were outside a lot. I was working. She was pulling up to a lot of things and events I had going on. During the pandemic, I had my own club called The Clover. I met Chrisean because she pulled up to work. I’m like this girl’s lit! Don’t know who she was because I didn’t watch Blue Girls Club but I was like she’s got a lot of energy. Then I found out she’s from Baltimore.

AllHipHop: Didn’t know that! That’s sick, knowing you guys are from the same place.

DJ Sky High Baby: Yup, so I’m like big sis. But also a good friend. They saw that part. At one point during the baddies casting phase Zeus team called me like “you know she’s filming her show right now. We really don’t want to make it all about y’all on this show.” And I’m like, I’m really a baddie and. I’m really good at what I do. You have artists that we’re going to be going on tour with, it makes sense. I’m already lit, but what are we doing?

It was great for them to see me and Chrisean’s friendship, and say “alright well, this makes sense.” Because a lot of the fans say “oh, Sky’s only on the show, because of Chrisean.” Chrisean is a big name, she’s a big personality, so I understand why they would say or think that. Because I’m her friend, that that’s the case. But really, I was cast by Natalie. Natalie was putting together the previous season and said “next season, we’re going to be having artists. Do you want to come on to this next season?”

AllHipHop: And how’s it been?

DJ Sky High Baby: It’s been crazy.

AllHipHop: Did you ever think you’d be doing reality TV?

DJ Sky High Baby: I knew I was fit for it. I had done a little bit here and there, but nothing as major as the Zeus network. They’ve been amazing as a team, I love working with everybody over Zeus. But it’s definitely different, just the engagement. I’ve never in my life thought that somebody would think I was a man, that somebody would call me ugly so many times a day. That there will be so much body shaming in general.

There’s so much negativity that comes from it, but there’s also a lot of positivity. My impressions have gone up to 1.5 million a month, which is amazing. Just having people see me on a different platform. When I’m out, people are always showing love. I never get the weird stuff when I’m out, but the internet is undefeated. Totally, you cannot defeat the internet. Don’t even try.

I knew I‘d be able to do reality TV. I did some stuff with Zeus for Bad Boys for the previous season. I did some DJ sets for Love & Hip Hop, when Apple Watts was on. Mickey Munday brought me in. But This was very different. I almost felt like I had to fight for my spot, without fighting. I was one of the only people this season who didn’t do the rumble tumble and was fighting, because I came in this as a business. I didn’t come on this to get in a light of “oh, she’s a fighter.”

You don’t have to be a fighter to be a baddie. You can literally be handling your business, which is what we talked about a lot this season and getting to the bag. You get a lot from both sides. The people who love Bad Girls Club, they expect you to fight. The people who are more hip, like “Oh, she’s a boss babe. She’s on her bossy s###.” More than that, those are the people that respect my craft as a DJ and an artist and what I do as a self made boss.

AllHipHop: Talk about your own music, what are you dropping this month?

DJ Sky High Baby: So I took a break for a couple of months from DJing, I was followed home from work and targeted , and was robbed in my garage of my house. I had this time where I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do next. I was working five, six days a week at one club. When I stopped working at that club, that’s when I got the call from Zeus and did Baddies. When I came back from the reality show, I don’t think I really want to go back to work yet. I want to focus on something else.

I started to get back in the studio and start working on my music. My producer TLZ, he works with Lil Kim and Trilly from Trillion Dollar Records. TLZ is so amazing. He worked on my first single with me that got showcased on Baddies West “Blow It”, that performance was really cool. He was back out here working with Lil Kim. He said “let’s link up. Let’s put in some work.” So I got to recording, and the new Sky High Baby sound just sounded so great.

Originally, my idea was to drop a project. Do all the visuals and records, drop them all at the same time. I spoke with a few people that said “space it out a little bit. You have so much good stuff, you don’t want to give it all to them at once.” Even though I do want to give it all to them at once, I’m gonna start dropping again on 4/20. Which is always my drop date. Sky High, 4/20, it just makes sense.

I’m back working. I’m back doing features. I just did a really dope track with Trucarr, he’s such a great LA artist. “You be in the crib, I be outside!” I wanted to work with some artists from Los Angeles, and really put together visuals for all the tracks. Only drop singles. I’m not really focused on a project per se, focused on just singles. I have a lot of dope production. London on da Track did a track with me, he’s been an amazing friend for years and always has been so supportive of my music in general. So just putting together some new singles.

AllHipHop: Talk about the bond that you and Young Thug share.

DJ Sky High Baby: My brother, for the longest. He is such an amazing individual. Watching him as an artist would inspire anyone to do anything they want to in life. It’s so unfortunate that such a creative and inspirational person is in such, to me, a dark place. Even though I know the people who speak to him say that he’s got a lot of light and is bright, but it’s such a confining situation.

I haven’t been able to speak to him since he went in. I’ve heard updates from family about him him, I’ve sent my love through people who have spoken to him. His family and his close friends. But for such an amazing person to not be able to really spread all the love and energy that they really have, to be so crucified for nothing is very unfortunate. He’s my twin. We’re both Leo’s, we’re born a year apart. He’s such an amazing person… free Jeff.

AllHipHop: Anything else you want to let us know?

DJ Sky High Baby: Follow me on Instagram: @djskyhighbaby. I have my merch out, “my ass trays”. Something dope for the stoners. Look forward to MOTION releasing on 4/20 and new music coming out soon. Peace & Love