Cardi B May Have Lil Uzi’s Wrath After JT Diss Goes Viral

Cardi B’s shots at JT on “AM I THE DRAMA?” have sparked speculation that Lil Uzi Vert is stepping into the beef after a cryptic online reaction.

Cardi B, JT and Lil Uzi Vert Are Caught In A Matrix Of Beef

Word on the street is Cardi B may have a major issue on the horizon now that AM I THE DRAMA? has splattered all over several rap queens. The Bronx superstar threw shade at City Girls’ JT on the track “Magnet.” And now the word on the street suggests Lil Uzi Vert, JT’s longtime partner, may be entering the arena. Picture that as an MMA fight of Jake Paul proportions.

A post on Instagram, the 1600 General seemed to warn Cardi she had “messed with the wrong one” and an online interaction suggested Uzi had the “green light” to respond. If I am correct, that was a fan that tagged Uzi. So, when Uzi liked the post with a heart emoji, it appeared to be a silent co-sign.

Now the speculation is running wild! As you know, homie is an eccentric one. Yes, that is an understatement of epic proportions. But imagine a beef that includes Lil Uzi Vert! He’s in plenty of trouble so it tracks. Fans of JT and Lil Uzi talk are now talking openly of “Operation Cardi B Career Collapse (OCCC),” but they should not hold their air. Cardi is already double platinum and on a tour of small, underserved communities that has her viral every second.

Still, fans frame it as the start of a new rap war. Cardi, JT and Uzi haven’t directly addressed the situation, but the songs and mini-smoke is out there. And where there’s smoke, Hip-Hop usually expects fire. JT and Uzi should do a song together and go back to back on the third verse. Free game!

People still want to know what is going on with Lil Uzi, because he was fried and fricasseed too. Cardi went hard!

Whether fizzles into nothing remains to be seen, but if I was them, I would be in the booth right now recording at least three songs for Cardi. But for now, the streets and internets are watching closely.

UNTIL THEY, I’M PLAYING THIS ALBUM!