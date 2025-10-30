EXCLUSIVE: D’Angelo’s Funeral To Feature The Roots, Stevie Wonder, Barack Obama & More

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

D’Angelo’s private celebration of life in Richmond will feature The Roots, Stevie Wonder and John Mayer, with a tribute letter from Barack Obama and a public memorial planned for 2026.

Neo-soul music and Hip-Hop are preparing to say goodbye to one of their most enigmatic geniuses.

AllHipHop has learned exclusively of a private celebration of life for D’Angelo taking place Saturday (November 1) in his hometown of Richmond, Virginia.

The intimate service, described as a family-centered gathering, will include a private viewing followed by a burial ceremony. The event will be closed to the public.

Several musical legends are slated to honor the late singer through live performances, including The Roots, Stevie Wonder and John Mayer. Sources close to the planning tell AllHipHop the lineup may expand to include other close collaborators, who were deeply influenced by D’Angelo’s artistry.

Barack Obama is expected to contribute a heartfelt tribute in the form of a written message to be read during the service. The former president has long acknowledged D’Angelo’s impact on American music, particularly his role in redefining soul and R&B for a new generation.

D’Angelo’s October 14 death sent waves of sorrow through the music world and beyond. He was widely celebrated for his rare blend of spirituality, sensuality and revolutionary artistry. His three studio albums, Brown Sugar, Voodoo and Black Messiah, remain essential works that bridged eras of soul, funk and Hip-Hop.

Fans will have their chance to pay respects at a public memorial planned for next year, sources confirmed. That larger event will likely celebrate D’Angelo’s musical evolution and lasting influence with performances, visuals and footage spanning his decades-long career. Official details will be revealed later.

Saturday’s service will likely be a deeply emotional affair. The inclusion of The Roots, led by Questlove, adds to the sober vibration.

The pair were frequent collaborators, who helped shape the sound of the Voodoo era. Questlove recently penned an essay that outlined his relationship to the late singer. The letter is particularly deep because it discusses some of D’Angelo’s final moments.

“I have to say, the last weeks with him were probably the best for our friendship,” Questlove wrote. “Music was always the template for our communication. Now here we were in the hospital—no soundproof separation booths, no drums, no keys, no instruments, no musicians. Nothing but just the two of us talking about where our lives had been in the past five years or so.

“I’ll admit that the uncertain finality of it all was somewhat awkward for me. Is this visit gonna be my last visit? Is this concert gonna be the last one we watch together? Will this be the last J Dilla beat we lose our minds over? Man…since that day back in 1996, talking about our hometowns and high school and our churches and our fathers and how we escaped it all, we hadn’t talked all that deep.”

D’Angelo’s music remains a portal with a spirit that will continue to reverberate long after his passing.