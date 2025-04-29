EXCLUSIVE: Shedeur Sanders Celebrates With Hip-Hop Stars After NFL Draft Snub

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Shedeur Sanders partied with Hip-Hop stars and NFL players after a wild draft weekend amid his surprising fifth-round selection.

Shedeur Sanders celebrated his NFL draft selection with a celebrity-filled party in Los Angeles after a headline-making fall to the fifth round and a bizarre prank call that stirred controversy across the league.

The Cleveland Browns’ newest quarterback recruit didn’t let the draft-day drama dim his moment.

Instead, he threw a private bash powered by Meta Quest, surrounded by a mix of Hip-Hop royalty, NFL talent and longtime friends.

The guest list included Shenseea, Yung Miami, Kodak Black, Loe Shimmy, Dallas Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb and Browns cornerback Tony Brown.

Photo Credit: @photozjg & Davo Saldivar

Footage obtained by AllHipHop captured the athlete dancing and vibing with his circle, clearly soaking in the celebration. Clips of Shedeur Sanders partying with Yung Miami and Shenseea quickly went viral, adding even more buzz to an already headline-heavy weekend.

Inside Shedeur Sanders Star-Studded NFL Draft Party

The 22-year-old quarterback had been widely projected as a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, with analysts calling him “one of the most talented quarterbacks in the class.”

But when draft day came, Sanders slid all the way to pick No. 144 in the fifth round, where the Browns finally called his name.

The unexpected drop sparked debate across sports media, with many questioning how a player with his resume could fall so far.

Sanders, however, kept his cool. “We all didn’t expect this, of course,” he stated. “But I feel like with God, anything’s possible, everything’s possible. I don’t feel like this happened for no reason. All this is of course fuel to the fire.”

Adding to the chaos, Sanders received a prank call during the draft. The caller pretended to be New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis.

However, Sanders brushed off the incident. He called the prank “childish” and added, “It didn’t really have an impact on me… I don’t feed into negativity or I don’t feed into that stuff.”

The NFL has launched an investigation into how Sanders’ private draft phone number was leaked.

The number was supposed to be used exclusively for official team communications. The prankster, later identified as Jax Ulbrich, publicly apologized.

Sanders’ father, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, stood firmly behind his son through it all. “God don’t make mistakes. He’s right where he’s supposed to be,” he said.