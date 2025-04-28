Yung Miami Sets Record Straight On Shedeur Sanders Party Pics

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Yung Miami caused a stir online after posing with Shedeur Sanders after attending his NFL Draft party over the weekend.

Yung Miami wasted no time shutting down rumors linking her to NFL rookie Shedeur Sanders after the two were spotted together at his draft celebration in Dallas.

The City Girls rapper found herself at the center of online chatter after congratulating the Sanders family and posing for photos with Shedeur at his Hyde & Seek bash, where he celebrated being picked 144th overall by the Cleveland Browns.

Some social media users suggested Miami was making moves on the young quarterback before the “ink ain’t even dried yet,” but she fired back hard Sunday night.

“Yall b###### don’t know what ‘Supporting your ppl’ look like!!!!” she tweeted, quoting a post that showed her and Sanders at the party. “Everything ain’t dick & p####!!!!!”

Not stopping there, Miami clapped back at a commenter who replied, “With you it usually is,” and another who called her a “w####.”

“Name 3 n##### I been with,” she challenged. “Name em…..”

She sealed her point with another tweet, writing, “I can never go from a shark to Nemo yall b###### slow!.”

The draft party itself was a flashy affair. Sanders, who had been projected as a first-round pick, made a stylish entrance wearing a black tank top, heavy jewelry, a backwards Browns cap and rolling in with Louis Vuitton luggage stuffed with cash — a nod to his lucrative college NIL deals.

He even performed his song “Perfect Timing” for the crowd, showing off his musical side.

Yung Miami, who previously dated Sean “Diddy” Combs from 2021 to 2023, has been vocal about her single status in 2025, tweeting earlier this year, “I can’t fall in love with no hoe!!! Young, Rich, outside, & single!!!!!” Despite rumors linking her to NFL star Stefon Diggs, she made it clear she’s enjoying her independence.