Jon B: Pac’s Final Verse, Michael Jackson’s Call, Nas’s Pull-Up & 30 Years Of Classic R&B

Jon B opens up about recording with Tupac two weeks before Vegas, Afeni Shakur’s blessing to release the collab, a surprise call from Michael Jackson, Nas rewriting “Finer Things,” and how his marriage powers the new album Waiting on You.

Jon B is a rarity: a white artist in R&B who never compromised his craft for pop crossover. He stepped away from album-making for more than a decade to prioritize family, and now, returning to a transformed music landscape, he rises like a phoenix. Born Jonathan David Buck, Jon B is back with Waiting on You, a set steeped in classic soul. He brings along vibrant collaborators—Rick Ross, Tank, and Alex Isley—but the album, start to finish, is unmistakably Jon B.

AllHipHop’s Chuck Creekmur—aka Jigsaw—sat down with the R&B mainstay at WonWorld Studios for a conversation that feels both like a reunion and a reset. Fresh off the release of his album Waiting on You, Jon is in classic form—writer, producer, vocalist—reaffirming the warm, soul-first sound that made Bonafide a touchstone in 1995 and still packs venues today.

In this candid talk, the singer revisits a pivotal era when Hip-Hop and R&B learned to share the same room, revealing how his studio session with Tupac, Pac’s final recorded verse, helped push the line authentically. He salutes mentors and peers (Babyface, Nas, Tank, Donell Jones, Rick Ross) and spotlights rising collaborator Alex Isley, whose tone he calls timeless.

Beyond credits, Jon centers authenticity. He was reared in a classical music household, a lifetime steeped in Black music culture and an 18-year marriage that grounds the star between sold-out weekends and school-day routines. Jon B makes a powerful case for R&B that grows up without growing dull. Watch the full interview below or some of the highlights in the edited transcript.

Tupac: The Studio, The Blessing, The Last Verse

Jon B: “Hip-hop and R&B weren’t really fused yet. We didn’t give people a choice…‘take it or leave it.’ Tupac being on the record changed everybody’s mind.”

In the lab with Pac: “We were in the studio two weeks before he went to Vegas, three or four hours in and we were already halfway done. As tough as his persona was, Pac was the nicest, most diligent worker. He was cutting another song in the next room while working on mine.”

Afeni’s green light: “I was reluctant to put it out after he died, didn’t want to exploit my man. Afeni Shakur told me, ‘My son loved that song. He wanted it to come out.’ That’s what made me release it.”

Creative push: “I’d drift from the melody and Pac would lock me in, ‘Nah, it goes like this…’ He coached and produced me too.”

Babyface & The 18-Year-Old Major-Label Run

Jon B: “Babyface was and is a mentor—vocally and musically. Signing to Yab Yum Entertainment with Tracy Edmonds opened the door to Epic Records. I was 18 walking into Sony like, ‘Whoa’…publishing deal, record deal, Learjet flights to New York.”

Michael Jackson: Remix + Phone Call

Jon B: “I remixed ‘You Are Not Alone’—they didn’t ask many people. Michael called the studio: ‘I love it—it’s different from the original and I like it.’ Later I shook his hand at the BRITs. He’s the goat of goats—my first favorite artist.”

Nas Pulled Up to the House: “Finer Things”

Jon B: “Nas came to my spot—we’re playing pool, chilling. I play him the beat. He goes, ‘That’s some male Sade—smooth. I can rock over that.’

He wrote the song twice. First version was dope; he said, ‘I hate it, I’ll redo it.’ The second time, he asked for names, cars, visuals—turned it cinematic.”

“If I was your man, your knowledge would expand till we both are equal… There’s three things on my list… Number one, you got to be real… Number two, be who you are… Number three, give me peace and I’ll show you the world.” —Nas on “Finer Things” as recited by Jon B

Authenticity, Race, and Kicking Down Doors

Jon B: “Early on my complexion was a challenge, people made jokes. I didn’t see other artists in my lane getting that. I feel like I knocked down walls so the next man didn’t have to.

Before there was a Justin Timberlake or Robin Thicke, I’d already dropped three R&B albums with platinum singles. This isn’t dress-up. I’ve lived R&B and Hip-Hop since junior high.”

The New Album: Classic Soul with Heavy Friends

Jon B: “Waiting on You is me bringing it back to what you know me for. Guests include Rick Ross, Donell Jones, Tank, and Alex Isley (Ernie Isley’s daughter).

Tank pulled up to my studio. I asked which verse he wanted—he said, ‘You bodied those. Let me put a bridge on it.’ Then he gave it the bridge of life-piano, strings-uplifted the record.

Alex has this classic, Sade-esque subtlety but her own jazziness. She heard a joint and cut it exactly as I wrote it. That’s the best compliment to a songwriter.”

Marriage, Family, and the Business That Actually Works

Jon B: “I’ve been married 18 years—two daughters (18 and 11). My wife is my manager—clothes, videos, bookings. If it wasn’t for her, this might not be the same interview.

We keep it classy, no reality shows, but we did our first magazine cover together and hit Sherri and Tamron Hall to celebrate our 18th.

Real talk: a lot of rappers managed by their wives are the ones doing well. Corporations can take 20% and not really pull for you. Your wife will, because it’s her household too.”

30 Years In—And Still Selling Out

Jon B: “Thirty years since Bonafide—shows are sold out, people singing album cuts that weren’t singles. I’m going to sing my heart out until I can’t. The celebration continues.”