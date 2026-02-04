Olivia Dean Claimed Grammy’s Best New Artist Honors & Praise From Jimmy Jam

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Olivia Dean’s Grammy moment signaled a big, but quiet triumph that even has musical icons like Jimmy Jam paying attention.

Olivia Dean stood at the center of the Grammy Awards Sunday not just as a winner but as a reminder of how new artists continue to reset the emotional temperature of popular music.

The British singer-songwriter claimed best new artist in a year crowded with viral hits and algorithm-driven success stories, yet her victory leaned on something quieter and more enduring.

Known for a soulful voice and a timeless approach to songwriting, the U.K.-born songstress emerged as a symbol patience and intention.

Her acceptance speech underscored that theme with a tinge of politics.

“I want to say I’m up here as a granddaughter of an immigrant,” Dean said. “I’m a product of bravery, and I think those people deserve to be celebrated.”

As she spoke, several celebrities in the audience wore pins protesting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, giving her words added weight in a room grappling with politics and culture.

Dean’s win followed a breakout year fueled by her romantic sophomore album The Art of Loving, a project that stressed intimacy and classic pop. Tracks such as “Man I Need,” “A Couple Minutes” and “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” establish her as a vocalist willing to slow things down.

The album’s warm reception positioned her as part of a newer wave of U.K.-born artists redefining modern pop through soul and restraint.

Her impact has not gone unnoticed by industry veterans.

Legendary producer Jimmy Jam recently singled Dean out while discussing the strength of emerging talent.

“My favorite new artist is Olivia Dean from the UK. I absolutely love her. She’s amazing. There’s a lot of great stuff out there. I have a playlist that I keep during the year and I was probably about 50 songs on it right now from things in 2025 that I discovered that I thought were absolutely amazing,” Jam said.

The endorsement from one half of the iconic Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis duo speaks to a larger point about the current moment in music. While technology has accelerated discovery and creation, the artists who endure are those who can balance innovation with emotional depth.

Dean’s meteoric rise suggests that new voices can still thrive by honoring craft rather than trolling, gimmicks or capitulating to algorithms.

In winning best new artist, Dean topped Katseye, The Marías, Addison Rae, sombr, Leon Thomas, Alex Warren and Lola Young, all of which have remarkable potential to be greats.

She now joins a long and varied list of past recipients that includes the Beatles, Mariah Carey, Adele, Dua Lipa and Chance the Rapper. Lauryn Hill, a favorite of Dean’s parents and the inspiration for her middle name, won the same award in 1999.

The lineage and the moment point to the enduring, oftentimes disruptive power of new artists. Dean’s Grammy is a signal to the industry that authenticity, heritage and thoughtful songwriting still have a place in the music industry.