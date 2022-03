The single ‘Graduation’ marks the 3rd release for the new DJ Trejoo who’s been gaining traction in the underground hip hop scene.

Upcoming DJ and music producer DJ Trejoo made his return to the spotlight with his newest track ‘Graduation’. ‘Graduation’ features an up-tempo vibe, based on a fast piano and heavy-hitting drums. The single marks the 3rd release for the new DJ Trejoo who’s been gaining traction in the underground hip hop scene. You can listen to DJ Trejoo below:

