Domani Drops A Visual Love Story…That May Not Be A Love Story At All

Domani has grown up right before our eyes and he has grown into his own as an artist. Now, he drops visuals for “Day Dream,” a love story that has a deceptive undercurrent. All is not what it seems at all. The song is a fraction of the goodies on “Time Will Tell Deluxe,” his new album which is available on all platforms. The song, which features Ruben Vincent, weaves a fresh tale of young, weird, and awkward love that offers a plot twist. Offering a dope mixture of singing and rapping, Ruben and Domani are a good rapping match and the storytelling is flawless.
Off of Domani New “Time Will Tell” Deluxe Album, “Day Dream” tells a Love Story that might not be a Love Story at all.
“Time Will Tell Deluxe” is Available on All Platforms
