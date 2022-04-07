T$AN Announces “Till The Death of Me” Is Dropping 4/22/22

T$AN has already made moves with Lil Uzi Vert, but now he is about to step out with a new album.



T$AN is a versatile rapper, who includes all different genres throughout his music. He isn’t the kind of artist to write down his lyrics, but instead, he has the talent to freestyle. Freestyle to him is more about that individual moment you record the line which helps to keep his mind decluttered. Lucky for those of you reading this because he just announced he is dropping his long-awaited 22-track project “Till The Death of Me” which it will take you on a wild ride of pure heat! The project will release on 4/22/22 and marks his first major release since his departure from Columbia Records.

T$AN is a Georgia native who has moved around a lot but is now living in Philadelphia. He fell in love with music during his senior year of high school, and never looked back. From an impromptu collaboration with rapper Lil Uzi Vert early in his career to tastemaker and No Jumper Podcast giant @Adam 22 proclaiming that T$AN would “be a big star,” TSAN has spent the last 18-months cultivating his base of dedicated fans while working overtime to perfect his own sound.

He knew of his love of music since he was a child. He goes on to say “I would freestyle with my friends for fun at the lunch table all throughout middle and high school before finally recording my first song just playing around the summer after my Junior year of HS. I fell in love with making music as soon as I made it and started teaching myself how to record.”

Switching from basketball to music has really paid off for T$AN. His song “Birds Eye View” has over 1,000,000 streams across platforms, and his song “Str8 Drop” has 202k on Soundcloud independently.

Make sure to keep an eye out for his project “Till The Death of Me” dropping later this month and in the meantime, you can tap in with him below!

Instagram: @tsan30000

YouTube: TSAN