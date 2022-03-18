Zo Duncan Is Delighted With His Recent Success As An Artist

Zo is delighted with the way his career is moving at this point. In no time, he has gotten the support of so many fans and followers who absolutely love and respect his craft.

Zo Duncan is a prominent songwriter from Detroit, MI. He is quickly gaining notoriety in the music industry, but he believes his journey has just started. He is a published poet and author apart from a prolific songwriter. After making a name in the world of literature, he turned towards the music industry and hasn’t looked back since then.

“In 2017, I moved to Los Angeles, CA because I realized that I could do more in Los Angeles than Detroit. However, that doesn’t mean I have any less love for my city— the city that made me complete. I feel proud of Detroit and its vibe and I’m glad more people from home are popping and getting the recognition they deserve” Zo said.

Zo is a skilled artist. He’s an expert in various genres of music, including R&B, Country music, Hip Hop and Pop. If you check his online catalog, you’ll definitely find something to vibe with. He’s versatile and someone who loves to experiment with creative ideas and musical genres.

Funny thing is, he never wanted to be an artist. Zo moved to LA to be a songwriter, but instead of waiting for artists to record his music and release his work, he decided to take control of the process. Now being hailed “The Spike Lee of Songwriting”, Zo is a master craftsman at putting together a great record.

According to Zo, “Creativity is unpredictable. You have thousands of innovative and creative ideas that are lying idle in your head, and you can’t predict when some of these ideas will find their way into a musical composition.”

When Zo dropped his debut EP, Half-Truths & Whole Lies, the response from listeners was incredible. The EP landed #3 on the iTunes UK Top R&B charts and #60 on all genres. “My aim is to offer something new and unique experiences to the listeners each time I write” Zo stated.

Zo is delighted with the way his career is moving at this point. In no time, he has gotten the support of so many fans and followers who absolutely love and respect his craft. You can follow Zo Duncan on Instagram.