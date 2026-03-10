2 Chainz Teaches His Three Kids to Trust Their Inner Voice Like He Does

2 Chainz credits intuition as the divine guidance that transformed his life from street struggles into Grammy success.

Intuition became the compass that steered 2 Chainz through decades of uncertainty, struggle, and ultimately toward the success that defines his career today.

The Grammy-winning rapper sat down with CBS Saturday Morning to discuss his debut memoir, The Voice in My Head Is God, a deeply personal exploration of how listening to his conscience transformed his trajectory from street life to international prominence.

Rather than relying on external validation or industry pressure, 2 Chainz credits an internal navigation system for every major decision that propelled him forward.

The rapper’s success in music, business, and now literature stems from a consistent practice of listening to what he describes as divine direction.

“When I listen to the voice and it’s out of love, it’s been great outcomes,” he reflected.

This principle applies whether he’s evaluating a collaboration opportunity, making investment decisions, or determining which creative direction to pursue.

The common thread connecting these choices is alignment with his core values and intuitive sense of what serves his highest good.

The concept behind his book centers on something most people experience but rarely acknowledge.

“The voice in my head is God is a book based on intuition. I feel like intuition is a six sense,” 2 Chainz explained during the interview.

This sixth sense, he argues, operates as divine guidance that extends far beyond career moves. It encompasses relationships, creative choices, and the moral compass that kept him grounded when circumstances threatened to pull him under.

Growing up as an only child in a single-parent household presented obstacles that could have derailed his trajectory entirely.

His mother, Epps, emerged as a foundational influence whose strength and wisdom shaped how he now approaches fatherhood with his own three children.

Rather than viewing his childhood challenges as limitations, 2 Chainz reframed them as lessons that taught him resilience and self-reliance.

The rapper reflects on how loneliness during his formative years became a catalyst for introspection, forcing him to develop the internal voice that would later guide his professional decisions.

Now, as a father of teenagers and younger children, 2 Chainz employs a teaching method rooted in experience rather than lectures.

He doesn’t impose rigid rules or preach abstract concepts about listening to one’s instincts.

Instead, he engages his kids through questions and observation.

“I’m showing them through example. I’m asking my kid a question. I’m saying what’s the first thing that comes to your mind?”

This approach mirrors how he learned to trust his own intuition, allowing his children to develop their internal compass organically rather than through forced instruction.

By surrounding his children with positive influences and modeling thoughtful decision-making, he creates conditions where they can cultivate their own sense of inner guidance.