50 Cent Praises Blac Youngsta’s “Showmanship” Following On-Stage Fall

Blac Youngsta recently found himself becoming the butt of online jokes. The Memphis-raised rapper’s slip-up during GloRilla’s concert set even drew the attention of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

While performing with GloRilla in Florida, Blac Youngsta fell in front of a live audience. He immediately tried to play off the stumble by rolling around on the stage but continued to rap the words to the song.

50 Cent, an A-lister known to troll on social media, saw Blac Youngsta’s mishap at the show. Instead of joining in on the jokes by other internet users, the G-Unit founder praised the Heavy Camp recording artist.

“Now this is what I call showmanship, 😆 @blacyoungsta stayed in performance mode and kept the show rocking. LOL,” wrote 50 Cent on his Instagram page. Youngsta simply commented under the post, “🖤🏋🏾‍♂️.”

Over the past five years, Blac Youngsta became an established rapper with successful singles such as “Booty” and “Hip Hopper” featuring Lil Yachty. Both of those tracks earned Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Blac Youngsta also released his Blac Sheep 2 project on August 29, 2023. Previously, the Yo Gotti protégé made it onto the Billboard 200 chart with 2018’s 223, 2018’s F### Everybody 2, 2019’s Church on Sunday, 2020’s F### Everybody 3, and 2020’s Code Red with Moneybagg Yo.