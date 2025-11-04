50 Cent Expands Media Empire At Break Neck Speed With New Taraji P. Henson Project

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Taraji P. Henson lands lead role in Peacock’s adaptation of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s novel “The Accomplice” as Texas Ranger Nia Adams.

Taraji P. Henson is set to bring her powerhouse acting skills to Peacock’s upcoming adaptation of 50 Cent’s debut novel “The Accomplice,” marking another major collaboration between the entertainment mogul and a top-tier Hollywood star.

According to Deadline, the “Empire” and “Hidden Figures” actress will star as Nia Adams, a fearless Texas Ranger hunting master thief Desmond Bell, whose latest target involves one of America’s wealthiest families.

As Adams closes in on her prey, she discovers a conspiracy so explosive that it forces her to choose between exposing the truth and protecting the system she has sworn to serve.

The project is a collaboration between UCP, G-Unit Films and Television, and Henson’s TPH Entertainment. Both 50 and Henson serve as non-writing executive producers, though no writer has been attached yet.

“The Accomplice,” co-written with Aaron Philip Clark and published last month, represents 50 Cent’s literary debut.

The book-to-screen adaptation arrives as Henson continues her hot streak, having recently inked a two-picture film deal with Netflix and a first-look deal with Fox Entertainment Studios.

Fif’s entertainment empire continues expanding at breakneck speed.

The Hip-Hop mogul has just invested $50 million in his ambitious “50 Cent Economic District” initiative in Shreveport, Louisiana, acquiring 20 properties across the city to transform it into a Southern media powerhouse.

“In the short period of time, I’ve come to like the people of Shreveport differently,” 50 Cent said during a ceremony where Mayor Tom Arceneaux presented him with a key to the city. “It feels like home for me, and eventually it’ll be home because I have some work to do.”

According to Gerod Durden, CEO of the Durden Property Group and 50 Cent’s real estate partner, the Queens native is now the largest private landowner in Shreveport. The purchases include a $1.02 million multi-lot property at 301 Spring Street and a $150,000 building at 401 Spring Street.

Fifty locked in a 30-year lease for the city-owned Stageworks Louisiana facility for just $200 a month, giving his G-Unit Films & Television Louisiana LLC complete control to produce television shows, films and other content.

His team is already mapping out several projects for 2026, including two reality shows, one scripted series and a possible feature film.

“I promise you, I’ll overdeliver with Shreveport,” 50 Cent told the City Council. “I have programs and plans for the facilities, so you’ll be able to look at the things that are happening throughout the year, and it’ll be actively used in a different way.”

The timing proves strategic as Shreveport was recently ranked the fifth most “needy” city in the U.S. by a 2024 Wallethub study, citing high unemployment and crime rates. But 50 Cent sees potential where others see decline, with his plan including a proposed two percent sales tax in the Red River District to help fund redevelopment.

Beyond “The Accomplice,” 50 Cent maintains a packed slate, including the British boxing drama “Fightland” at Starz, home to his “Power” franchise, which spans multiple series.

He’s also developing “Hip Hop Cop” based on Ron Stallworth’s memoir “The Gangs of Zion” at Hulu and producing a docuseries about Sean “Diddy” Combs at Netflix.