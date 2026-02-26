50 Cent Expands TV Empire With New British Boxing Series “Fightland”

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

50 Cent partnered with Sky and Starz to executive produce Fightland, an eight-episode British boxing drama series.

50 Cent locked down another major television deal with Sky and Starz for his latest boxing drama series called Fightland.

The Hip-Hop mogul serves as executive producer through his G-Unit Film & Television company on this eight-episode British production, which recently wrapped filming in London.

The series centers around Maduka “Duke” Kilroy, played by Howard Charles, who returns to London as a disgraced former boxing champion seeking revenge against the crime family that betrayed him.

The project marks Sky and Starz’s second collaboration, following the period drama Amadeus and the thriller Sweetpea.

“We’re thrilled to be stepping back in the ring with our partners at Sky and look forward to building upon the next chapter of our long-standing creative collaboration together,” said Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at Starz, according to Variety. “Fightland delivers a dynamic blend of action and fearless, character-driven storytelling set against the vibrant backdrop of British boxing.”

The show represents Starz’s first wholly owned series, giving the network complete control over the production and distribution rights. Katie Keenan, group director of acquisitions for Sky UK and Europe, praised the project’s global potential and distinctive British voice in the competitive television market.

The boxing drama will air later this year on the Starz app and platform in the United States, while broadcasting on Sky and streaming service NOW in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

This partnership extends Sky’s first-look deal with Starz for select upcoming series, strengthening their international content collaboration.

Fightland explores themes of redemption, betrayal and brutal ambition both inside and outside the boxing ring, set against London’s cutthroat boxing scene.

The series promises to deliver the same gritty storytelling that made 50 Cent’s previous television projects successful in the competitive drama landscape.

The co-commission deal includes future first-look partnerships between Sky and Starz on upcoming series projects from the American premium cable network.