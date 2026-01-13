50 Cent Finalizes Massive Louisiana Deal Expected To Generate $18 Billion In Revenue

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent just locked down the biggest entertainment development deal Louisiana has seen in decades and the timing couldn’t be more strategic for both sides.

G-Unit Film & Television Louisiana finalized its $124 million agreement with the state on Monday (January 12), creating a three-venue entertainment complex in downtown Shreveport that positions Louisiana as a serious competitor to Georgia and California in the film production game.

The deal transforms three key properties into state-of-the-art facilities: the former Stageworks venue for live events and production, the former Millennium Studios campus for enhanced film capabilities, and a brand-new dome-style immersive venue with a green-space park.

Governor Jeff Landry said the project proves Louisiana’s business environment is attracting major players across every industry and region of the state.

“Over the past two years, my administration has worked to build the most competitive business environment in the country, and this announcement is another clear sign that our momentum is real and that our wins span every corner of the state and every industry.”

An independent economic impact study commissioned by G-Unit projects that the development will generate $18.8 billion in economic impact over the next 20 years, support more than 6,000 jobs statewide, and pay $300 million in wages.

50 Cent said this project represents his long-term commitment to Shreveport and Louisiana, with plans to create state-of-the-art entertainment and production facilities that will attract new productions and give the entire entertainment industry reasons to build their futures in Northwest Louisiana.

“This project is the realization of the long-term commitment I have made to the City of Shreveport and the State of Louisiana,” 50 Cent said. “By reinvesting in downtown Shreveport and upgrading existing assets to create state-of-the-art entertainment and production facilities, we are creating jobs, inspiring hope, attracting new productions, and giving the entire entertainment industry a reason to build their futures right here.

“My goal is to turn Northwest Louisiana into the premier destination for film, music, and live entertainment on a national scale. All Roads Lead to Shreveport,” 50 Cent added.

Louisiana Economic Development entered into a Cooperative Endeavor Agreement providing up to $50 million in performance-based funding for eligible infrastructure and modernization improvements at the three project sites, with state support tied directly to economic impact, local business engagement and delivery of infrastructure improvements.

LED Secretary Susan Bourgeois said Northwest Louisiana continues to demonstrate its position as a center for creative and economic opportunity, with the facility revitalization generating new entertainment-industry opportunities, including motion picture production, new jobs, and new investment across the region.

The state established the Shreveport Film & Entertainment Economic Development Corporation to oversee and hold accountable the project and associated state funds, with a board that includes Secretary Bourgeois, two governor-appointed members, and legislative representatives.

Fif’s G-Unit Film & Television has built an impressive track record producing hit series, including the Power franchise, Black Mafia Family, For Life, and recent Netflix documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which debuted at number one in more than 50 countries.

The company recently launched the FAST channel 50 Cent Action, which became the number one action channel on Roku and LG Channels’ platforms, featuring premium content from Lionsgate’s library, including the original Power series and hit films like John Wick and The Expendables.

Louisiana’s entertainment industry has been building momentum with tax incentives and infrastructure investments, but 50 Cent’s commitment represents the largest single private investment in the state’s entertainment sector and signals confidence in Louisiana’s ability to compete with established production hubs.

The project timeline calls for phased development beginning this year, with construction expected to create immediate job opportunities while the completed facilities will support ongoing film and television production, digital media work and large-scale entertainment events.

50 Cent has been acquiring properties throughout downtown Shreveport over the past two years, positioning himself as one of the largest private landowners in the city while building relationships with state and local officials to advance this redevelopment effort.

The agreement includes specific performance benchmarks tied to job creation, local business engagement and infrastructure delivery, ensuring state funding flows only as 50 Cent’s company meets predetermined economic impact targets.

Construction on the first phase of renovations is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026, with the modernized Millennium Studios campus expected to be operational by early 2027.