EXCLUSIVE: 50 Cent Finally Wins $200K War With Young Buck – Payment Coming

50 Cent is finally set to collect a long-contested $200,000 from Young Buck after a drawn-out legal fight that played out through bankruptcy court filings in Nashville.
According to documents obtained by AllHipHop, Young Buck has agreed to repay 50 Cent $200,006.90. The debt was included in a pool of unsecured claims totaling between $192,000 and $207,000, with Buck’s estate set to distribute funds once liquidation is finalized.
The money stems from a disputed $250,000 payment that the G-Unit boss says was a loan, while Buck’s side claimed it was an advance for future G-Unit music.
Young Buck has long denied ever receiving the funds, stating there’s no record of a transfer and that “[50 Cent] never proved that he gave me the money.”
Still, under bankruptcy law, the court accepted 50 Cent’s claim as valid. Since Buck has no secured creditors — meaning no debts tied to collateral, such as property or vehicles — the rapper’s estate will prioritize unsecured debts, including Fif’s.
Trustee Erica R. Johnson’s final report indicates that Buck’s bankruptcy estate has generated approximately $1.05 million through the sale of assets, including music rights, vehicles, jewelry, and studio equipment. Of that, roughly $445,000 has already gone to cover administrative and legal costs.
That leaves just over $600,000 to be divided among remaining creditors, with 50 Cent’s claim taking a significant portion.
The court’s final approval of the distribution plan is expected soon, which would trigger payments to 50 Cent and others.