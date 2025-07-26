EXCLUSIVE: 50 Cent Finally Wins $200K War With Young Buck – Payment Coming

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent is finally set to collect a long-contested $200,000 from Young Buck after a drawn-out legal fight that played out through bankruptcy court filings in Nashville.

According to documents obtained by AllHipHop, Young Buck has agreed to repay 50 Cent $200,006.90. The debt was included in a pool of unsecured claims totaling between $192,000 and $207,000, with Buck’s estate set to distribute funds once liquidation is finalized.

The money stems from a disputed $250,000 payment that the G-Unit boss says was a loan, while Buck’s side claimed it was an advance for future G-Unit music.

Young Buck has long denied ever receiving the funds, stating there’s no record of a transfer and that “[50 Cent] never proved that he gave me the money.”

Still, under bankruptcy law, the court accepted 50 Cent’s claim as valid. Since Buck has no secured creditors — meaning no debts tied to collateral, such as property or vehicles — the rapper’s estate will prioritize unsecured debts, including Fif’s.

Trustee Erica R. Johnson’s final report indicates that Buck’s bankruptcy estate has generated approximately $1.05 million through the sale of assets, including music rights, vehicles, jewelry, and studio equipment. Of that, roughly $445,000 has already gone to cover administrative and legal costs.

That leaves just over $600,000 to be divided among remaining creditors, with 50 Cent’s claim taking a significant portion.

The court’s final approval of the distribution plan is expected soon, which would trigger payments to 50 Cent and others.