EXCLUSIVE: 50 Cent Plays Hardball With Ex For Blabbing About Life: Demands Millions Now

50 Cent’s company rejected Shaniqua Tompkins’ request for more time to respond to their $1 million lawsuit over her 2007 life rights deal.

50 Cent won’t let his ex, Shaniqua Tompkins, off the hook for allegedly wrecking his book deal with her story.

The rap mogul’s company, G-Unit Books, told a Manhattan judge to deny Tompkins more time to fight their lawsuit. They want a quick win and their money back.

Tompkins signed a life rights deal back in 2007 that gave G-Unit Books control over her story. But she’s been talking about her relationship with 50 Cent on social media and in interviews anyway.

Now G-Unit Books is suing for $1 million. They say she broke the contract and made their exclusive rights worthless.

The company’s lawyers said Tompkins had months to respond but waited until the last minute. She knew about the lawsuit in October but didn’t ask for help until late January.

Instead of denying she broke the deal, Tompkins is trying a different approach. She claims the whole contract was forced on her and shouldn’t count.

But G-Unit Books says that the argument falls apart. They point out that Tompkins treated the deal as real for years in other court cases.

“Tompkins does not dispute G‑Unit Books’ central allegation that her conduct breached the parties’ Life Rights Agreement. Instead, she contends the contract is unenforceable, relying on decades‑old misconduct allegations supported only by her own self‑serving statements,” 50’s lawyer Reena Jain snarled.

The company says she can’t have it both ways. She used the contract when it helped her before, but now wants to throw it out when they’re enforcing it.

Tompkins claims she was scared into signing the deal. She says 50 Cent’s late manager, Chris Lighty, tracked her down in Las Vegas and threatened her.

“During this encounter, Mr. Lighty told me that I would suffer severe consequences if I did not sign the agreement,” Tompkins said in court papers obtained by AllHipHop.

She also says she never got the full $80,000 payment promised in the deal. Tompkins claims she only received $35,000 after $5,000 went to a lawyer she didn’t hire.

But 50 Cent’s company says the $40,000 she got was just an advance. She would have received the other $40,000 when the book was finished, which never happened.

G-Unit Books argues that Tompkins is now making excuses because she was caught breaking the rules. The lawsuit started in July 2025, and she had until September to respond.

When she didn’t respond by the deadline, G-Unit Books sought a default judgment in October. Tompkins still didn’t fight back until lawyers showed up in December.

The company says the delay has no good reason. They properly served her with the lawsuit papers and she admitted she knew about it.

The case shows how 50 Cent protects his business interests. He’s not backing down even though Tompkins is the mother of his oldest son, Marquise.

G-Unit Books says Tompkins signed the deal voluntarily and got paid for it. Now she needs to follow the rules or pay the consequences.

The company wants the court to enter a default judgment and then proceed to determine damages. They’re asking for $1 million plus legal fees.