50 Cent Predicted His Diddy Doc Would Destroy Netflix Competition

50 Cent‘s documentary gamble just paid off massively, threatening to reshape Netflix’s approach to Hip-Hop content.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning didn’t just climb Netflix charts. It demolished them. The four-part documentary about Diddy knocked Stranger Things from its throne and claimed the #1 spot on the streaming giant.

50 Cent saw this coming from miles away.

“I expected it to be No. 1,” he told Gold Derby. “I told Alex in advance that she should prepare an awards speech…I could feel it was going to be a big success. But when it comes in over Stranger Things, I didn’t anticipate that much success because that’s a big franchise.”

The numbers tell an incredible story. The Reckoning pulled nearly 22 million views in just six days. That’s enough firepower to dethrone one of Netflix’s biggest properties and send shockwaves through the entertainment industry.

Director Alexandria Stapleton admits she didn’t believe 50 Cent’s bold predictions.

“I did not believe that it was going to be this crazy,” she laughed. “He’s been the biggest champion of it.”

But 50 Cent’s confidence wasn’t just swagger. He understood something that Netflix executives are now learning: Hip-Hop stories have mainstream appeal that rivals that of any scripted series.

The documentary examines Diddy’s rise and fall through explosive interviews, never-before-seen footage, and testimonies from former Bad Boy artists. It covers everything from abuse allegations to the East Coast-West Coast rivalry that claimed Tupac and Biggie.

Stranger Things dominated Netflix, with nearly 60 million views, but lost its grip within a week. The Reckoning proved that real-life Hip-Hop drama can compete with supernatural fiction.

50 Cent embraces critics who call his involvement “petty” due to his decades-long rivalry with Diddy.

“I accept that. I’ll take that. I’ll wear that,” he said with a smirk. “I’m fine. I have antics that I’ve become comfortable with on social media. That’s just that.”

The documentary’s success extends beyond viewing numbers. It sparked industry-wide conversations about power, abuse and accountability in Hip-Hop. Former Bad Boy artists like Aubrey O’Day delivered devastating testimonies that viewers couldn’t ignore.

“For someone like Aubrey to be so honest… to say, ‘I don’t even know how to feel right now,’ and not be performative — that was powerful,” Stapleton noted.

Netflix now faces pressure from Diddy’s legal team, who demanded the platform not release the series. They called it a “hit piece” designed to damage Diddy before his trial. 50 Cent dismissed those claims completely.

“They did characterize it as a hit piece in the very beginning,” he explained. “It’s because they didn’t get a chance to watch it when they were saying that. And then after they see it, you see everyone’s changed their mind and it becomes the number one doc.”