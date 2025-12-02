50 Cent Takes Aim At Jane Doe & Her Morals: “Hoes Are Different”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent expressed regret over leaving Jane Doe out of his Diddy docuseries and used the moment to question her motives and morality.

50 Cent didn’t hold back when asked about his new docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning on Diddy, revealing he regrets not including one person in particular: “Jane Doe,” a woman many believe is his ex and the mother of his son, Daphne Joy.

In a wide-ranging interview with GQ, 50 Cent said her presence would’ve added a different kind of clarity to the series.

“The one person that I wish was in the doc that would create clarity for people in a different way is Jane Doe. So you could see someone who was willing to do it for money. Do you understand?” 50 Cent said.

The rapper and television executive contrasted Jane Doe’s alleged motivations with those of Cassie Ventura, who filed a lawsuit against Diddy that is now settled.

“Cassie came in so early, she’s a baby at 19. Look, the innocent energy that you feel when his kids are walking into the courtroom and you’re sympathetic to them, that’s who Cassie was when she met him,” Fif said.

He continued, “It is a really interesting balance of things because people think of how a woman who has a moral compass, a traditional woman would feel under those circumstances. They don’t think about hoes. Now, hoes are a bit different. They’re not so emotionally connected to the sexual experience. So they can have that sexual experience with those other people as long as you’re going to pay.”

The woman referred to as Jane Doe delivered harrowing testimony in the federal sex trafficking case against Diddy. She described being coerced into group sex acts, referred to as “freak-offs,” at luxury hotels in cities like Los Angeles, Miami and New York.

Jane said Diddy insisted no condoms be used, claiming he didn’t want to “see a rubber” and liked to “play around with it.”

She also said the men would “finish on me,” after which Diddy would have sex with her. She added she was told not to clean up because Diddy “liked to play with it.”

She testified that she was often high during these encounters and feared Diddy’s reaction if she refused.

Jane said she once tried to negotiate condom use, even recording it, but Diddy guilt-tripped her. “It was not something he wanted to see,” she said.

50 Cent made it clear he sees a distinction between women like Cassie and Jane Doe.

“If the person’s a frequent OnlyFans person and already solicited and looking for somebody to pay and you meet them and you tell them, ‘Just be who you are and meet other people and do it in front of me,’ you don’t think they’ll do it?” 50 Cent said.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which dives into years of allegations against Diddy, does not include Jane Doe’s testimony.