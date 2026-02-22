50 Cent Teams Up With Kim Kardashian For Eva Longoria’s New Comedy Filmf

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent filmed scenes for Eva Longoria’s Netflix comedy The Fifth Wheel alongside Kim Kardashian and Nikki Glaser at an LA nightclub.

50 Cent just added his name to another major Hollywood project that’s got people talking across the entertainment world.

According to TMZ, the G-Unit boss spent two full days filming scenes for Eva Longoria’s upcoming Netflix comedy, The Fifth Wheel, at Exchange LA nightclub.

Production sources confirmed the rapper and TV mogul worked closely with Kim Kardashian, Nikki Glaser, and Brenda Song during the downtown Los Angeles shoot.

Longoria directs the female-driven comedy that keeps building momentum with each new casting announcement that drops on social media.

The Desperate Housewives star personally recruited several high-profile names for the project that Netflix picked up for global distribution. 50 Cent shot multiple takes alongside the ensemble cast at the popular nightlife venue, which served as the main filming location.

The Queens native brings his proven acting experience to the comedy after building a successful television empire with shows like Power.

His role size remains unclear, but sources say he’s actively involved in the production process and worked through several complex scenes.

The Fifth Wheel continues building its star-powered cast that already includes Fortune Feimster and other comedy veterans who bring different energy levels.

The film marks another step in Kim Kardashian’s acting career, following her previous television work and business ventures outside entertainment.

Nikki Glaser adds her comedic background, while Brenda Song brings her extensive acting experience from various projects.

Eva Longoria encouraged model Brooks Nader to audition for the same project earlier this month, showing how the director personally scouts talent for key roles.

Netflix has not announced an official release date for The Fifth Wheel comedy starring the diverse ensemble cast.