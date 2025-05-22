50 Cent Mocks Kid Cudi Before Diddy Testimony

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent mocked Kid Cudi’s viral wedding dress photo just before Cudi is set to testify in Diddy’s federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial.

50 Cent took a jab at Kid Cudi on Instagram Tuesday (May 21) by reposting a photo of the rapper in a wedding dress, just one day before Cudi is expected to testify in Diddy’s federal sex trafficking and racketeering case.

“Kid Cudi gonna testify like, I’m on your ass now Diddy DON’T ACT LIKE YA DIDN’T DO IT NOW! YA DID IT! LOL,” 50 wrote under the image, which showed Cudi in a full bridal ensemble.

The viral photo, originally from the 2021 CFDA Awards, featured Cudi in a white lace catsuit, tea-length skirt, veil, gloves and a blazer — a look designed by Eli Russell Linnetz.

Cudi wore the outfit as a tribute to Kurt Cobain, who famously challenged gender norms through fashion.

Linnetz reportedly asked Cudi to be his “bride” for the red carpet and the rapper embraced the concept.

Kid Cudi, Eli Russell Linnetz

Credit: Jennifer Graylock/INSTARimages/Cover Images

Kid Cudi is scheduled to testify Thursday (May 22) in the ongoing federal case against Combs. Prosecutors allege the Hip-Hop mogul ran a criminal enterprise that sexually exploited women and used threats and violence to keep them quiet.

Federal prosecutor Maureen Comey confirmed Cudi’s upcoming testimony during court proceedings last week.

His name surfaced during testimony from Cassie Ventura, who told jurors she had a brief relationship with Cudi in 2011 while still involved with Combs.

“We weren’t in the greatest place,” Ventura said of her relationship with Combs at the time. She described being emotionally unstable and said she met Cudi in December 2011.

According to Ventura, Combs became enraged after learning about her involvement with the “Day’ n’ Nite” rapper. “Sean wanted Scott’s friends to see Scott’s car get blown up,” she testified.

Soon after, Cudi’s Porsche exploded in his driveway.

Prosecutors believe Cudi’s testimony could support claims that Combs used intimidation and violence to control those around him.

The government alleges Combs orchestrated “freak offs” — drug-fueled sex parties involving male sex workers and coerced women — as part of a larger criminal operation.

Combs has denied the trafficking allegations, saying all sexual encounters were consensual.

He has admitted to domestic violence in past relationships but maintains he was not involved in organized criminal activity.