50 Cent’s Life Story Gets the Documentary Treatment on Hulu

50 Cent’s bringing his entire life story to Hulu in a three-part documentary that traces his rise from Queens to becoming a global entertainment titan.

50 Cent is bringing his life story to Hulu in a three-part documentary that’ll trace his entire journey from the streets of Queens to becoming a global entertainment powerhouse.

The series will follow his evolution from Curtis Jackson, a young dreamer navigating survival in one of New York’s toughest neighborhoods, to the Grammy-winning artist who created massive hits like “In da Club” and “Candy Shop” while simultaneously building G-Unit Film & Television into a major production company.

This isn’t 50’s first time behind the camera telling stories that matter. He recently produced Netflix’s “Sean Combs: The Reckoning,” which gave him experience in the documentary space and demonstrated his ability to craft narratives that resonate with audiences.

Now he’s turning that lens inward, and according to Variety, the project will be directed by Mandon Lovett, who’s worked on projects like “Boys in Blue” and “The French Montana Story: For Khadija.”

The logline describes it as a series that “portrays a figure who has consistently transformed conflict and adversity into enduring cultural impact,” which is basically the entire 50 Cent story in one sentence.

Beyond music, 50’s built an acting career that’s been just as influential as his rap catalog.

His 2005 film “Get Rich or Die Tryin'” was loosely based on his own life and named after his 2003 album, where he played Marcus Grier, a drug dealer trying to make it in hip-hop.

He’s also executive-produced and appeared in the hit series “Power,” and he’s got the upcoming “Street Fighter” film on his resume.

The documentary will likely touch on how he’s managed to stay relevant across multiple industries while constantly reinventing himself.

The production team includes executive producers Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman from IPC, with Patrick Altema serving as showrunner. This is a serious operation with real industry weight behind it, not some quick cash grab.

Hulu’s documentary slate is already stacked with projects like “Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story” and “Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band,” so 50’s series fits right into their strategy of bringing major cultural figures to the platform.

The yet-to-be-titled project represents another major move for 50, who continues to prove that his business acumen might be even sharper than his rap skills. The series is expected to premiere sometime in 2026.