6ix9ine Claims Multiple Rappers Had Sex With Bhad Bhabie When She Was Underage

The embattled rapper also reignited his feud with Trippie Redd in the process.

6ix9ine reignited his long-running feud with Trippie Redd during a VladTV interview by repeating serious accusations involving Bhad Bhabie and alleging that multiple rappers had sexual encounters with her while she was underage.

The “Gummo” artist took the conversation to another level after Vlad brought up a previous claim. “At this point you guys start going back-and-forth. You accuse him of having sex with Bhad Bhabie, who is a minor at the time,” Vlad said.

6ix9ine didn’t back down. Instead, he doubled down. “Look everybody f#####… Listen, apart from Trippie Redd — ‘there you go telling the truth again, there you go snitching’ — All these rappers f##### Bhad Bhabie while she was underage,” he said.

He continued by accusing the Hip-Hop industry of turning a blind eye. “But you know what, no, we like them, they can f### kids. They can f### kids, just don’t say nothing,” he added, claiming he’s the only one willing to speak out.

The rapper also pointed to a photo he previously posted online that showed Trippie Redd lying next to Bhad Bhabie, suggesting it supported his allegations. “Didn’t I upload the picture of him laying on her chest, underage? Want me to show it to you? I’m walking it down, that’s what I do,” he said. He added that people often accuse him of “snitching” when he brings up the issue.

The feud between 6ix9ine and Trippie Redd has been ongoing for years, frequently spilling onto social media and into interviews. This latest interview adds more fuel to their public animosity.

Bhad Bhabie, born Danielle Bregoli, has previously acknowledged receiving inappropriate attention as a minor, but she hasn’t confirmed any of 6ix9ine’s specific claims. His allegations remain unverified.

Meanwhile, Bhad Bhabie’s relationship with on and off boyfriend LeVaughn has been highly publicized and turbulent. Beginning in July 2020 after they met through mutual friends, their connection quickly became serious, with public displays like matching tribute tattoos in 2023 and the birth of their daughter, Kali Love, in March 2024.

Despite presenting a united front on social media, Bhad Bhabie increasingly used her platforms to share evidence of alleged abuse, including photos, videos and security footage showing LeVaughn physically assaulting her. She claimed to have endured abuse “at least 500 times” during their three-year relationship, with incidents escalating after her pregnancy, miscarriage and the birth of their child.

Recent viral altercations—such as Bhad Bhabie clinging to a car hood during an argument—intensified public scrutiny, leading her to announce in September that she was ending the relationship for good and would no longer tolerate what she described as toxic and abusive behavior. Throughout this saga, LeVaughn has denied some accusations and publicly disparaged her, while Bhad Bhabie insists that exposing his actions is a step toward accountability and her own healing.