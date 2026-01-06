6ix9ine Turns Prison Surrender Into Live Stream Spectacle

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

6ix9ine live-streamed his prison surrender on Adin Ross’ platform, joking about eating ramen with Nicolas Maduro.

6ix9ine turned his federal prison surrender into a live-streaming spectacle on Tuesday (January 6), broadcasting his final moments of freedom before beginning a three-month sentence at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

The controversial rapper appeared on Adin Ross‘s stream just hours before his 2 P.M. surrender deadline, making light of his upcoming incarceration with jokes about the facility’s high-profile inmates.

During the broadcast, 6ix9ine bragged about potentially sharing meals and playing chess with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and alleged CEO killer Luigi Mangione, both currently housed at the same facility.

“I’m about to be eating ramen noodles with the Venezuelan president,” 6ix9ine said during the stream, referencing Maduro’s recent detention at MDC Brooklyn following his capture by U.S. forces.

The rapper’s casual attitude toward his imprisonment contrasted sharply with the serious nature of his supervised release violations.

Judge Paul Engelmayer delivered the three-month sentence after calling 6ix9ine a “dumpster fire” during his December 2025 sentencing hearing.

The harsh characterization came after the rapper repeatedly violated the terms of his supervised release, including unauthorized travel and drug possession charges that accumulated throughout 2025.

The violations stem from 6ix9ine’s original 2018 federal racketeering case, where he cooperated extensively with authorities against his former Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods associates.

His cooperation led to a reduced sentence, but Judge Engelmayer expressed frustration with the rapper’s continued legal troubles despite receiving leniency.

MDC Brooklyn, where 6ix9ine will serve his sentence, has earned the nickname “Hell on Earth” among inmates and advocates due to its harsh conditions and frequent violence.

The facility has housed numerous celebrities, including Sean “Diddy” Combs, Ghislaine Maxwell, and R. Kelly, making 6ix9ine’s jokes about rubbing shoulders with famous inmates somewhat prophetic.

Prison officials confirmed that 6ix9ine will be placed in protective custody and segregated from the general population due to his high-profile status and cooperation history.

This separation will likely prevent the casual interactions with other celebrity inmates that he joked about during his surrender stream.