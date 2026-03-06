8Ball Earns Recognition From Black Caucus For Decades Of Hip-Hop Excellence

Memphis legend 8Ball received recognition from the Tennessee Black Caucus for his cultural contributions and his humanitarian work.

8Ball received a proclamation from the Tennessee Black Caucus last week in Nashville for his cultural contributions to Memphis and the broader Hip-Hop community.

The Memphis legend, who hails from Orange Mound, stands as one of the architects of Southern rap’s rise to dominance during the 1990s and beyond.

As half of the legendary duo 8Ball & MJG, the rapper helped define the sound that would eventually reshape Hip-Hop’s landscape.

The pair met at Ridgeway Middle School in 1984 and went on to release nine studio albums together, with their debut Comin’ Out Hard becoming a cornerstone of the genre.

Their influence extended far beyond record sales. They were inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame in 2018, cementing their legacy alongside other titans of the city’s musical heritage.

But the recognition from the Black Caucus centered on something beyond his discography.

8Ball and his son Lace Wooten founded the Gloria Smith Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving Memphis residents.

The foundation carries the name of Premro Smith’s mother, honoring her memory while advancing the family’s commitment to community uplift.

According to FOX13 Memphis,, Black Caucus Chair Jesse Chism emphasized this during the ceremony, stating “It’s so amazing to have one of Memphis’s greatest poets at the Capitol to recognize him not only for his craft, but mainly for his outstanding humanitarian work.”

The rapper’s entrepreneurial ventures extend beyond philanthropy.

His 8Ball Brand Coffee represents another layer of his business portfolio, demonstrating his ability to build enterprises that reflect his identity and values.

The city of Memphis has also honored both rappers with street dedications in Orange Mound, with Park Avenue renamed MJG Avenue and Airways becoming 8Ball Boulevard.

During the street dedication ceremony honoring both 8Ball and MJG, the duo reflected on their enduring relevance.

“We appreciate y’all we love y’all and keep on putting on for the City of Memphis,” they stated. They also noted, “The amount of time that we’ve been doing this is just unbelievable that people are still interested you know and they still love our music and they still keep us relevant.”

The Memphis hip-hop pioneers continue to demonstrate that longevity in the industry requires more than just hits. It demands a commitment to the community that birthed their art.

8Ball’s recognition from the Tennessee Black Caucus reflects this philosophy. His work through the Gloria Smith Foundation, combined with his decades-long career in Hip-Hop, positions him as a model for how artists can leverage their platforms for meaningful change.

The proclamation ceremony served as a reminder that cultural impact extends far beyond album charts and streaming numbers.