A$AP Rocky Executes Perfect Birthday Surprise For Rihanna

A$AP Rocky orchestrated a surprise 38th birthday celebration for Rihanna at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica on Friday night.

The Harlem rapper orchestrated an intimate birthday dinner at the Italian hotspot, which has become the couple’s go-to date-night destination over the years.

Rihanna stepped out looking absolutely stunning in a black semi-sheer dress that perfectly highlighted her figure, paired with black open-toe heels and a luxurious faux fur jacket to ward off the February evening chill.

The Fenty mogul appeared to be escorted by security before Rocky arrived shortly after, keeping things low-key in a plaid shirt and tan trousers that showed his more relaxed side.

The power couple has been the subject of intense marriage speculation throughout the past year, with both stars playfully referring to each other as “husband” and “wife” in various interviews and public appearances.

Rocky recently stirred up even more rumors when he branded himself a “loving husband” while discussing their relationship, though he continues to keep fans guessing about their actual marital status.

Their romance began in 2020 after years of friendship, and the couple now shares three children together: sons RZA, who’s 3, and Riot, who’s 2, plus their newest addition, daughter Rocki, who’s nearly 5 months old.

The family has been building their life together while maintaining relatively private personal lives despite their massive public profiles.

The marriage speculation reached fever pitch after Rocky and Rihanna featured a mock wedding ceremony in his 2022 music video for “D.M.B.,” where the Barbadian superstar wore a blood-red wedding dress and veil while Rocky flashed gold grills reading “Marry Me,” and she wore a matching set reading “I do.”

The song itself serves as an ode to Rihanna, with lyrics like “I was lost then but I found you / Little slim thick with a bounce too,” while Rocky refers to her as his “angel” and “goddess” throughout the track.

Giorgio Baldi has become something of a second home for the couple, who have been photographed there multiple times over the past few months, enjoying romantic dinners and quality time together.

The upscale Italian restaurant in Santa Monica has long been a favorite among celebrities seeking privacy and excellent cuisine.

Rocky’s surprise birthday celebration for Rihanna comes as he continues promoting his latest album Don’t Be Dumb, which dropped earlier this year to critical acclaim and commercial success.