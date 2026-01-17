A$AP Rocky New Album Don’t Be Dumb Sparks Drake Debate

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A$AP Rocky’s new album Don’t Be Dumb has reignited his long simmering feud with Drake, and Charlamagne the God is not impressed.

A$AP Rocky has jumpstarted some BS with Drake in 2026. Why is this the first album of the new year? Welp. We might as well get into it.

Rocky officially released his long awaited fourth studio album Don’t Be Dumb and I think he’s using marketing 101 tactics – beef.

As the project made its rounds, Charlamagne tha God jumped into the discourse with a critique on one bar. On The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne questioned whether Rocky’s musical relevance and connected it with Drizzy.

“Every time I hear something about A$AP Rocky’s music, it’s him dissing Drake,” he expressed. “Does anybody ever be like, ‘Yo, A$AP’s music is just good’? I don’t hear that anymore. I don’t ever hear them be like, ‘Yo, Rocky just put out a hot record.’ All I hear is, ‘Yo, Rocky dissed Drake.’ And then somebody will play it, and then you’ll listen, and be like, ‘Okay.’”

That critique hit hard. The irony of the Don’t Be Dumb album title is not missed on me.

To be fair, Drake may have sent a shot at ASAP last year, but who cares if he’d also being dumb. Back in October, a snippet surfaced from Drizzy’s upcoming album Iceman and the bars sounded direct enough.

Marketing, 102: Talk about Drake. Get you some extra streams. This is not science.

Now the ball sits squarely in Drake’s court. Oddly, he has a court in his. house. With Iceman still expected to drop later this year, we are watching closely. This rivalry refuses to die quietly…sheesh!