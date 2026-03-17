Afroman Blasts “Jackass” Judge & Labels Cops Pedophiles On First Day Of Trial Over Raid Video

Afroman’s trial begins as seven Adams County deputies seek damages over his viral “Lemon Pound Cake” music video.

Afroman walked into an Adams County courtroom Monday with his freedom of speech on the line.

Seven sheriff’s deputies are suing the Cincinnati rapper over his use of raid footage in the viral “Lemon Pound Cake” music video, and jury selection kicked off to determine if he owes them damages.

The rapper went nuclear on the judge after the first day and labeled the cops pedophiles.

“If you watched my trial today, you could clearly see that judge jackass jonathan help the pedophile police. Hines is clearly biased, cutting off my attorney. Every time he attempted to speak, and after my attorney spoke, he would try to brainwash the jury in favor of the pedophile plaintiffs,” Afroman fumed.

The whole thing started in August 2022 when deputies rolled up to his home with a warrant for drug trafficking and kidnapping.

Afroman wasn’t even there. He was in Chicago when neighbors called to tell him the cops were all over his property. No charges came from the raid.

But the footage did.

He grabbed his security camera recordings and turned them into art. The video went viral. Millions of people watched deputies break down his door with rifles drawn.

The deputies claim they got humiliated and death threats and now they want money for it.

The raid caused significant damage to Afroman’s home. He also claimed $400 went missing from the cash the deputies seized. The sheriff’s office said it was just miscounted and an outside investigation agreed.

Afroman filed his own lawsuit for the property damage, but a judge dismissed it in February. Now he’s fighting back against the deputies’ claims, arguing that the video is protected speech.

The case raises real questions about where the line sits between an artist’s right to tell their story and a person’s right to privacy.

Artists using real footage in their work are becoming more common, but legal protections remain murky.

The rapper isn’t done with the cops either. He just released a new song, “Randy Walters Is A Son Of A B####” and unfortunately for the cop, it’s a serious bop.

Take a listen: